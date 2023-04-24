The Denver Broncos are unlikely to move away from two of their star players this week, barring something incredible from one of the teams, Peter King has claimed.

The Denver Broncos have got a lot of work to do when it comes to rebuilding their franchise, but sadly don’t have a lot of ammunition with which to do it. Their 2022 season was a disaster, as their acquisition of Russell Wilson didn’t work out after giving up a lot of picks for him, and even after trading away star defender Bradley Chubb to give them capital for this year, they had to give that back up to the New Orleans Saints when they traded for head coach Sean Payton.

So if they want a first-round pick in this year’s draft, they might well have had to give up a few more of their star players in order to be in a position to get some talent through the door in order to help them bounce back from their 5-12 season in 2022.

Two names that likely would have been top of that list of potential departures were wide receiving duo Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, with ESPN’s Dan Graziano noting last month that “the Broncos aren't hanging up the phone when teams call them about receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. Denver needs picks and knows it could get something of value in return for one of those guys.”

But as we get closer and closer to the draft, Peter King claims that won’t be the case.

Denver Broncos set to build on the men already in the building

Writing in his Football Morning in America column, King claimed that it was highly unlikely that the Broncos would move on from the two star men, and that it would take something huge for them to consider moving on, something he didn’t see as a possibility:

I think it sounds like Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton aren’t going anywhere, unless a team blows Denver away with an offer for one of them. I don’t expect that to happen.

Denver Broncos having to bank on some luck to turn things around

Barring any late trades between now and the start of the NFL Draft, the Broncos will not be making their first pick until Friday night when they use picks 67 and 68 in the 3rd round and only have five picks overall, so there is going to be a lot of emphasis on the likes of Payton to get the team better and for Wilson to play better than he did last year.

If not, then they are going to have to wait until next year to be able to make some bigger adjustments, which puts a lot of pressure on them to take a step forwards in 2023. If there is some progress, then people might be more inclined to give them the benefit of the doubt, but if they’re bad this year, all the pressure will go onto 2024, because it’s at that point people will expect progress.

Otherwise the Broncos might regret making the trades for Wilson and Payton altogether.