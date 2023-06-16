Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson shouldn’t take a lot of the blame for what happened with the team last year, and should be played in a much better scheme in 2023, former NFL coach Phoebe Schecter has claimed.

Having come into 2022 with presumably a lot of expectations, especially after they appeared to fix the quarterback spot with their trade for Russell Wilson, the Denver Broncos put up one of the more sobering seasons of any team in the league, going 5-12 and getting head coach Nathaniel Hackett fired before the season was even over.

A large part of their struggles, at least on paper, was down to the performances of Wilson, who posted career lows in quarterback rating, touchdowns thrown and pass completion rate, which given that they gave up so much for him, and the $245m contract that they handed him, essentially mortgaging the next few years, wasn’t the return they would have been hoping for.

But former NFL coach Phoebe Schecter doesn’t think that his failures were all his own fault and that there were other players, and indeed some of the coaches, who needed to take the blame.

Russell Wilson not on his own in the blame game for the Denver Broncos

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Schecter pointed to a number of factors behind Wilson’s perceived failures, claiming that his teammates weren’t able to make all the plays that they should have done, and that Wilson’s coaches also put him in a situation where he was essentially facing an uphill battle:

But I don't think it's necessarily fair to Russell Wilson, you look at last year, and it was a lot of play-calling issues, there were situational issues and there were actually a tonne of drops by his receivers. There was also play-calling in terms of, it just didn't fit who Russell Wilson is, he's not a stand-in-the-pocket passer.

However, if you can just get him to roll out and move around a little bit, that is more his style of play and that allows him that freedom to really get those big explosive plays that he enjoys.

Can Sean Payton bring Russell Wilson back to prominence with the Denver Broncos?

A summary like this puts a lot of pressure on people like Sean Payton, the man who helped turn Drew Brees into the Hall of Famer that he will become, because his biggest task is going to be making sure that he can put Wilson in those situations to be successful, whilst also making sure that the people he’s throwing to can do their jobs as well.

If he can’t turn Wilson around, then the Broncos might need to consider just bailing on Wilson and letting him go, as the proof will then be that it’s the quarterback that’s the problem rather than what’s around him, which would set their franchise back multiple years.