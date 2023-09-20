Highlights The acquisition of Russell Wilson in 2022 was supposed to end a string of deeply mediocre quarterbacks for the Denver Broncos

Last year, Wilson and the Broncos were a massive disappointment, and they have started poorly in 2023

New head coach Sean Payton will have to seriously consider whether Wilson is the guy he wants at the helm in the immediate and long-term future after consistently inconsistent play from the quarterback

The Denver Broncos entered the 2023 season with high hopes as former Super-Bowl winning head coach Sean Payton was hired to right the ship that sank in the previous season under quarterback Russell Wilson. In a division filled with offensive firepower, the Broncos felt the need to hire one of the most innovative play-callers in the league in order to stay competitive. But after just two games, the results have been negatively skewed as the team started with an unfortunate 0-2 record.

Despite more than pedestrian statistics from Wilson, is it time for the head coach to look for another quarterback to man the position to return the team to glory? Or is there still a chance that Wilson can lead a Denver resurgence with Payton's guidance?

Will The Payton-Wilson Union End In Marriage Or Divorce?

It’s difficult to understand where the Denver Broncos are now before understanding where they came from. Since Peyton Manning's retirement in 2015, the Broncos had started a string of quarterbacks that included Brock Osweiler, Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch, Case Keenum, Joe Flacco, Drew Lock, Jeff Driskel, and Teddy Bridgewater.

To end that run of mediocrity, the Broncos gave away a king’s ransom to the Seattle Seahawks to land Wilson in the Spring of 2022. The contract was for five years and $245 million, with a $50 million singing bonus. In the deal, the Seahawks received tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, quarterback Drew Lock, 2022 and 2023 first-round picks, and 2022 fourth and fifth-round picks, as well.

Unfortunately, the 2022 Denver Broncos were nothing more than a living version of destruction, terror, and mayhem for their fans. The historic franchise had just hired a brand-new coach, former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, as well as a new signal-caller in Wilson, the former All-Pro. Things were supposed to get better.

At the conclusion of that season, Wilson had thrown for 3,524 yards with only 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions for a passer rating of only 84.4%, the lowest of his career. His completion percentage was also at a career-low of 60.5%. With all the assets given away to attain Wilson, it is incumbent upon Sean Payton and Russell Wilson to improve massively on the offense side and make things work this season.

So far, the results have not been as expected with the team opening the season with a 17-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and losing again in Week 2 to the resurgent Washington Commanders by a score of 35-33. The second loss was of particular disappointment because the Broncos had a 21-3 lead in the game and the Commanders are playing with second-year quarterback (and first-year starter) Sam Howell at the controls.

Can Sean Payton Resurrect Wilson’s Career Like He Did With Drew Brees?

Howell actually outplayed Wilson, throwing for 299 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Meanwhile, Wilson threw for 308 yards with three touchdowns, one interception, and a rough completion percentage of 56.

50 of Wilson’s 308 yards came on a Hail Mary pass with no time remaining in regulation. However, the team was unable to punch in the two-point conversion to send the game into overtime. Payton’s offense was stuck in neutral for much of the second half, allowing the Commanders to outscore them 21-6 in that period before the Hail Mary.

The question remains just how long Payton will continue to ‘ride’ with the former Super-Bowl winning quarterback. Wilson was the choice of the prior regime, so Payton has no official ties to the quarterback as far as loyalty goes. Not to mention the NFL is a 'what have you done for me lately' business and the results have been futile so far.

The hope for Broncos fans is that Payton can transform Wilson’s career similar to how he did with his previous star pupil Drew Brees, formerly of the New Orleans Saints. Upon his arrival in New Orleans, Brees was coming off of a surgically repaired torn labrum in his throwing shoulder and was not seen as the future Hall of Fame quarterback he turned out to be. Sean Payton’s innovative offensive mind and astute play-calling were part of the reason for Brees’ success.

Wilson is roughly around the same height as Brees, which is around six feet. Payton understands the nuances of having a quarterback slightly smaller in stature and how to call plays that account for their limitations. With a run of very tough games looming, it is important for Payton to quickly determine whether this is a salvageable season with Wilson at the helm. If not, the head coach may find himself searching for a younger, more malleable model for the second act of his coaching career.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

