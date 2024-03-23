Highlights Denver is without a solidified starting QB and current starter Jarrett Stidham has a lot to prove.

The Broncos had a disastrous free agency period with several key players being cut or lost in free agency.

The case for tanking: endure a difficult season to rebuild the roster & secure a top QB in 2025.

The Denver Broncos have long been one of the NFL's model franchises. In addition to winning Super Bowls, the team has been a consistent winner, almost always in playoff condition. However, that is not likely to be the case during the 2024 season.

The franchise went all-in in 2022 and 2023, making trades for quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Sean Payton. In addition to giving up draft capital, the Broncos already gave Wilson a massive contract extension. Late last season, the team decided it would rather pay the quarterback to leave than continue having him on its team.

The dead money cap hit from Wilson's contract has caused the Broncos to either cut some key players or let them walk in free agency. After making trades, the team is also short on draft picks and has little ability to improve its roster. The best-case scenario for the Broncos could be to tank the 2024 season and hope for a new quarterback in the 2025 draft.

Broncos Will Have Difficulty Finding a Quarterback

The team currently plans on starting Jarrett Stidham

In 2023, the Broncos signed Jarrett Stidham as their backup quarterback. Coach Sean Payton prioritized signing him, giving him a two-year, $10 million deal. The New England Patriots drafted him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and he has also played for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Stidham made two starts in 2023 after Wilson was benched. For the season, he completed 60.6% of his 66 attempts for 496 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. The Broncos were 1-1 in those games, defeating the Los Angeles Chargers and losing to the Raiders.

GIVEMESPORT Quarterback Rankings Rank Player School 1 Caleb Williams USC 2 Drake Maye North Carolina 3 Jayden Daniels LSU 4 Michael Penix Jr. Washington 5 Bo Nix Oregon *Courtesy of GIVEMESPORT Big Board

Several quarterback upgrades were available on the free-agent market. Gardner Minshew, Tyrod Taylor, and Jacoby Brissett could have all been seen as upgrades over Stidham, but they received contracts that the Broncos couldn't afford.

Several quarterback prospects would interest Denver in this year's draft, but the Broncos are picking 12th overall, and Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, and J.J. McCarthy should all be gone by then. The 12th selection would also be too early to draft other prospects like Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr.

If the Broncos are committed to taking a quarterback in this year's draft, their best course of action could be to trade down. In that case, they could still bring in a prospect like Penix Jr. or Nix and also add draft capital to rebuild their roster.

Denver Had a Disastrous Free Agency Period

The team said goodbye to several key players

Denver began the free agency period well over the salary cap and had to make several moves to get under. One of the most consequential moves was cutting Justin Simmons. The star safety is still at the top of his game and has been named a Second Team All-Pro four of the last five seasons.

The cap problems also meant that Denver couldn't resign some key free agents. Lloyd Cushenberry III, the team's starting center, signed a huge deal with the Tennessee Titans. Linebacker Josey Jewell, a leader on the defense, also left the Broncos, signing with the Carolina Panthers.

Jerry Jeudy, the Broncos' first-round draft pick in 2020, was a key receiver for the team. He was due $13 million in 2024, though, and Denver wanted to dump his salary. The wideout was dealt to the Cleveland Browns for the bargain-basement price of a fifth- and sixth-round draft pick. Jeudy subsequently signed a massive three-year, $58 million deal with the Browns.

So, the Broncos lost several key starters, but those players haven't necessarily been replaced. Denver's biggest signing in free agency was safety Brandon Jones, who landed a three-year, $20 million deal. The team also added defensive tackle Malcolm Roach and linebacker Cody Barton.

The Case for Tanking

If the Broncos could endure a year of pain, they could be rewarded

Several good quarterbacks are in this year's draft, and Denver probably won't have access to them, but that could change next year. The 2025 NFL Draft could include signal callers like Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, Penn State's Drew Allar, and Texas' Quinn Ewers.

Payton wasn't with the Broncos when they made the Wilson trade, but general manager George Paton was. General managers usually don't get a third chance at bringing in a quarterback, so Paton and Payton both need to nail their next decision.

Denver Broncos 2024 Draft Picks Round 1 12th Overall Round 3 76th Overall Round 4 121st Overall (From MIA) Round 5 136th Overall (From CLE via CAR) Round 5 145th (From NYJ) Round 5 147th Round 6 203rd (From CLE via HOU) Round 6 207th (From SF)

The Broncos could draft a second-tier quarterback prospect, but they'd be putting him in a bad situation this year. Instead, they could spend this draft taking the best player available and trading down when possible to add more depth. Wilson's cap number will come off the books in 2025, and the Broncos will have some of the most cap space in the league.

With one of the worst rosters in the NFL, the Broncos will simply be bad in 2024, regardless of what they do this offseason. With that being said, the team could really set themselves up nicely for next season by leaning into the pain. And they could very well end up with a franchise signal caller if they play their cards right.

