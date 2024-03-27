Highlights Denver has shed some players this offseason, signaling the beginning of a rebuild.

Kyle Pitts, Jaycee Horn, and Matt Judon are all players Denver should consider trading for.

Courtland Sutton and D.J. Jones are players Denver should consider trading.

Ever since the Denver Broncos won their last Super Bowl in 2015, the franchise has been in a state of disarray. For those eight years, they've struggled to find consistency at both quarterback and head coach, and as a result, they traded a boatload of assets for Russell Wilson and Sean Payton. Things haven't worked out so far, and the Broncos currently finds themselves in a retooling phase.

After signing Wilson to that mega-deal, Denver ended up in some cap trouble this year as they tried to navigate free agency. Even though they released Wilson, they're still on the hook for his contract in 2024. As a result, the Broncos also had to let go of Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson, two players who had been the foundation of their secondary.

Denver has cleared up about $18 million in cap space for this year, though, giving them the 14th most cap space in the league.

Denver Broncos' Top Trade Targets Player Position Current Team Current contract Kyle Pitts TE Atlanta Falcons 1 year, $1,055,000 with fifth-year option Jaycee Horn CB Carolina Panthers 1 year, $1,055,000 with fifth-year option Matt Judon EDGE New England Patriots 1 year, $6,500,000

As for the NFL Draft, the Broncos have some high selections, but their lack of a second round pick as a result of the Russell Wilson trade hurts. They've got a first round pick that's relatively high, but after that they don't have many valuable picks. Here's a list of the Broncos' current draft picks for the 2024 NFL draft.

Broncos' 2024 Draft Picks Round Pick # 1 12 3 76 4 121 4 136 4 145 5 147 6 203 6 207

If the Broncos want to be competitive in 2024, the team will need to work some offseason magic, and that could start on the trade market. Let's dive in to the most likely trade targets and trade candidates for Denver this offseason.

Denver has needs all across the board

Denver doesn't have a lot of cap space, so at the moment, they can't really afford to swing a massive trade for a star player in the same way some other teams can. Instead, Denver needs to be focused on some cheaper players on deals that are relatively easy to get out of.

It's also relevant that the Broncos try to trade for players with at least a few good years of football left in them, since they seem to be undergoing a rebuild. At the moment, the roster doesn't seem to be near playoff contention, so they'll need to trade for players that fit their timeline.

Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts was the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and expectations for his professional career were understandably high. Pitts jumped on the scene with an excellent rookie season, making the Pro Bowl. However, he's sputtered during the last two years, with a lot of confusion regarding his usage in the offense.

Kyle Pitts Production by Year Year Production 2021 68 receptions, 1,028 yards, 1 TD 2022 356 yards, 2 TDs 2023 667 yards, 3 TDs

In 2022, Pitts appeared in only seven games, but his usage over the past two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons as a whole has been questionable at best. He's a player that might need a change of scenery. Pitts, when used correctly, is a dynamic pass-catching tight end, one that would be a great target for whoever Denver's next quarterback is.

Pitts has one year left on his rookie contract, and a team-option for the fifth year. If Denver traded for him, they would be getting those two years before he hits the open-market, and that's if they don't resign him.

Based upon the lack of long-term security and some shaky past two seasons, Pitts likely wouldn't cost more than a combination of a second or third round pick, and maybe a day three pick in return.

Jaycee Horn

Jaycee Horn was selected in the same draft as Pitts, just a couple of spots later, at the No. 8 overall selection. His biggest issue at this point in his career is his ability to stay on the field. Horn has been very, very impressive when he's been able to remain healthy, but the young corner has played in only 22 of a possible 52 games in his career.

Horn is still only 24 years old, and he's got a lot of good football left in him. The Carolina Panthers still haven't made a decision regarding his fifth-year option, and his lack of play has dropped his trade value. A second to third, or maybe even a mid round pick, or a solid starter in return should get the job done.

Matt Judon

Matt Judon is a bit older than the first two options mentioned, but he's got more of a proven track record. Judon played in only four games last year, but in 2022 and 2021 he recorded 12.5 and 15.5 sacks, respectively.

Judon was part of a solid Patriots defense last season, but at 31 years old, he may not fit the team's timeline. Denver is looking at less of a complete rebuild, so acquiring Judon could make sense.

Denver has struggled to find much of a pass-rush at all in recent years, especially after trading away Bradley Chubb last season. Judon has one year left on his deal at $6.5 million with a fifth-year option after that, and will have several suitors in the trade market.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: With Judon in the lineup last season, New England held a 37.3% pressure rate and 10 sacks. In the first two games without Judon, those numbers dropped to a 25.8% pressure rate and only two sacks.

With little long-term security on his deal, he might come cheaper than some of the other dominant pass-rushers last season, especially coming off an injury. His talent is still elite, so it would cost a pick within the first round or two to get the ball rolling.

Some Broncos players could use a change of scenery

Now, Denver is certainly beginning to undergo a rebuilding process. With that in mind, there are some players that the Broncos might be better off moving on from, whether it be for cap reasons or just a change of scenery. It might make sense for these two players to be moved this offseason.

Courtland Sutton

Courtland Sutton has been a stalwart on Denver's offense for quite some time now, but now seems like a good time for a split. Sutton has been rather consistent throughout the past two seasons, and he's done it with incredibly mediocre quarterback play.

Courtland Sutton's Production by Year Year Production 2023 772 yards, 10 TDs 2022 829 yards, 2 TDs 2021 776 yards, 2 TDs

Again, Sutton has played in a very unproductive offense, and still puts up quality numbers. He's nearly 30 years old, but definitely has some good trade value with two years left on his contract at about $13 million per year. Denver should be able to acquire at least a mid-round pick in return.

D.J. Jones

Jones is a quality defensive lineman, and he's been good for Denver over the past couple of years. However, with a cap hit of nearly $13 million this year, it would make sense to check out his trade value. He's been reliable, playing in at least 15 games in each of the past three years. Jones is a solid run-stopping defender who can hold his ground well.

Jones has only one year left on his contract, and his value wouldn't be too high anyway. The real motivating factor in trading him is his contract, as getting that off the books would nearly double their current cap space, allowing them to add to other areas of the roster.

