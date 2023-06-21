The Denver Broncos’ decision to appoint Sean Payton might end up being more of a risk on the coach’s part than the team’s, Gilberto Manzano has claimed.

The argument could be made that the Denver Broncos are essentially a year behind on where they thought they would be at this time in 2022 after they acquired Russell Wilson in that rather big trade with the Seattle Seahawks in order to fix their quarterback problem.

But rather than kick on, they instead ended up going the other direction, with Wilson putting up the worst season in his career and head coach Nathaniel Hackett losing his job before the season was out. Now with Sean Payton at the helm, the belief is that now is the time for them to push upwards and maybe challenge for a Super Bowl.

Payton has previous when it comes to helping to turn around a franchise, doing so with the New Orleans Saints in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, but Gilberto Manzano has questioned whether this is the right project for him to be taking on.

Sean Payton taking on more than he can chew with the Denver Broncos?

Writing for SI.com and discussing the biggest ‘gamble’ of the team this offseason, Manzano believed that Payton was the one who took the gamble in trying to restore the Broncos, referencing the quarterback situation particularly, and noted that this season might essentially be a ‘one and done’ for the coach and quarterback combination.

For starters, the bigger gamble might be Payton taking a chance on the Broncos. The coach could have easily sat for another year after the jobs he likely desired (the Cowboys and Chargers) didn’t become available. Payton doesn’t have a Justin Herbert–like quarterback in Denver, and he took on a messy situation after the organization handed Wilson a lucrative contract extension (five years, $245 million) ahead of a dreadful season.

Now it’s on Payton to fix the mess, but the Broncos are also gambling on the idea that the coach is refreshed from his year off—especially after trading a first-round pick to New Orleans for the right to hire him. This might be a forced partnership with a feel-out season before Payton completely rebuilds the roster the way he sees fit. And it wouldn’t be a surprise if he quickly pulls Wilson for backup Jarrett Stidham if the former starts 2023 as poorly as last season.

Big trouble for the Denver Broncos right out of the gate?

The trouble is that trying to move on from Wilson, especially if he is indeed just entering the decline in his career and can’t turn things around, might prove to be very hard for the team to do, especially with what he would cost in terms of a dead cap if they were to cut him.

So in a sense, this year simply has to work, or at the very least show some signs of progress, otherwise the Broncos are going to be stuck in a rut that they simply won’t be able to get out of. And no amount of magic from Payton is likely to change that if it gets that far.