Highlights The Denver Nuggets had a dominant title run in the 2022-23 NBA season, winning the championship with only four losses in the postseason.

The team will face challenges in the upcoming season, including inflated egos, potential fatigue, and filling the holes left by roster departures.

Michael Porter Jr. needs to step up his play and become a consistent third option behind Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray for the Nuggets to establish a dynasty.

After a half decade of playoff shortcomings, the Denver Nuggets finally reached the pinnacle behind the inspired play of two-time MVP Nikola Jokić in the 2022-23 NBA season. Through a gauntlet of fierce postseason opponents, the Nuggets looked like the most dominant team in the league throughout their title run this past summer.

First, they dispatched a feisty Minnesota Timberwolves team led by rising superstar Anthony Edwards in five short games in the first round. Then, they moved onto the Phoenix Suns, a team that featured a core that made the Finals in 2021 and added future Hall-of-Famer Kevin Durant. For all of Phoenix's firepower, Denver made quick work of them in six games, and their two losses required out-of-body performances from both Durant and Devin Booker.

That second-round victory earned them the pleasure of going against the Los Angeles Lakers and arguably the greatest player in the history of the sport in LeBron James. While the series was closer than the final tally would suggest, the Nuggets still swept the Lakers and crushed the King's dreams for a fifth ring. Finally, they crushed the league's Cinderella in the Miami Heat, ending Jimmy Butler's historic playoff run in five quick games.

In the end, the Nuggets grabbed the title with just four total losses in the postseason. Very rarely, if at all, did Denver look vulnerable, as all of their pieces clicked perfectly en route to a championship. It'll be a tall task for this core to repeat their success from last season and win two titles in a row.

Notable roster changes

In:

Justin Holiday

Julian Strawther (Rookie)

Jalen Pickett (Rookie)

Out:

Bruce Brown Jr.

Jeff Green

The only thing harder than winning a title in the NBA is repeating the next season. Not only will the Nuggets have a gigantic, flashing target on their collective backs, they'll also have to deal with potentially inflated egos, fatigue from their players while trying to fill the holes in their roster due to offseason departures.

Every team that has a significant postseason run is sure to have other franchises coming to try to poach some of their supporting cast. The same thing happened with the Heat, who lost two key contributors in Gabe Vincent and Max Strus. For the Nuggets, they'll have to find new contributors to fill the roles that Bruce Brown Jr. and Jeff Green played last season.

It won't be an easy task. Between Brown and Green, the Nuggets will have to fill 48 minutes per game in the regular season. They were also two of only seven players who appeared in all 20 of Denver's playoff games last year. Luckily for them, there are already a couple of quality options in house.

Christian Braun, 21st-overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, steadily fought his way into head coach Michael Malone's rotation throughout the regular season. By the end of it, the former Kansas Jayhawk made himself an integral part of Denver's success, having earned playing time in 19 of the Nuggets 20 playoff clashes. Against the Heat in the Finals, he averaged 5.8 points in just over 16 minutes per game, including a 15-point pop in a critical Game 3.

Braun clearly is ready for a larger role, and his presence makes Brown and Green's departures much more survivable. Fellow rookie Peyton Watson out of UCLA wasn't able to find playing time due to Denver's depth, but showed plenty of flashes with the Grand Rapids Gold, the Nuggets G-League affiliate. His combination of size, finesse, and defensive toughness make him a perfect candidate to take over some of the responsibility that Brown and Green had last season.

Justin Holiday is still good for some wing minutes, but Denver will hope that Braun and Watson will play well enough to bury him on the bench. Like Braun, Julian Strawther will be one of the older rookies in the league next season. His maturity - along with a picturesque outside stroke and natural size on the wings - make him a viable contributor from day one. While Denver lost two key contributors this offseason, they have plenty of options to not only replace their lost production, but potentially even improve on it.

Keys to the 2023-24 NBA season

Time for Michael Porter Jr. to step up

The Nuggets won the 2023 NBA title, not because of Michael Porter Jr., but largely in spite of his play. Ahead of last season, Porter Jr. signed a five-year contract worth nearly $180 million, the ultimate sign of Denver's trust that he'll not only remain healthy over the course of his new deal, but also among the top performers in the league.

In the first year of that new contract, the results were mixed. The former Missouri Tiger maintained his elite scoring efficiency and improved his positional defense, but his lack of playmaking was as apparent as ever, and became even more so throughout the playoffs.

Michael Porter Jr. 2022–2023 stats Regular season averages Playoff averages Points 17.4 13.4 Rebounds 5.5 8.1 Assists 1 1.6 Field Goal % 48.7 42.3 3-point Field Goal % 41.4 35.1

As opposing defenses tightened up the deeper the Nuggets go in the postseason, MPJ's efficiency tanked and the holes in game were exposed further and further. Denver was able to succeed due to their overall depth, but they'll need him to step up and become a consistent third option behind Jokić and Jamal Murray if they're to craft a dynasty in this league.

Establish a reliable bench unit

With Bruce Brown Jr. and Jeff Green gone, two of the Nuggets most reliable supporting cast members are no longer available. The core starters for Denver will remain the same, with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Aaron Gordon, Porter Jr., Murray and Jokić set to begin games.

Between Reggie Jackson, Christian Braun, Zeke Nnaji, DeAndre Jordan, Justin Holiday, and a whole host of young players, it's imperative that the Nuggets can find five reliable contributors from this group for the regular season and at least two - but hopefully three - playoff-worthy role players for their next postseason run.

Read more: NBA: 5 title contenders who could disappoint in 2023-24