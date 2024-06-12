Highlights The Nuggets eye the draft to enhance their roster depth.

Last season, the Denver Nuggets fell short of winning back-to-back championships. They were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves after blowing a commanding fourth quarter lead in game seven. Despite falling short of another championship, the Nuggets still had a great season.

Denver tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the best record in the Western Conference and were the two seed entering the playoffs. Nikola Jokic capped off another stellar season that saw him win his third career MVP award.

With the Western Conference full of championship caliber teams, Denver does have some decisions to make to better their roster this offseason. Most of their roster is set to return, but they may need to look at adding a backup point guard this offseason due to Reggie Jackson possibly entering free agency if he declines his player option. Denver also needs to add more shooting depth and size off of the bench.

With the 2024 NBA Draft fast approaching, the Nuggets should look to fill gaps in their roster with their two selections. They hold picks #28 and #56 in the upcoming draft. Even in a relatively weak draft class, there is still a ton of talent for the Nuggets to select to round out their roster for next season.

Here are the players that the Nuggets should target.

28th Overall Pick: Carlton Carrington (PG/SG, Pittsburgh)

Carlton Carrington impressed during his freshman season at Pittsburgh last year. He averaged 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 33 games. Carrington also shot the ball well, at 41.2 percent from the field and 32.2 percent from three.

He also impressed during the NBA Draft combine where he showed out during shooting drills. With him being one of the youngest prospects in the draft, Carrington is seen by many scouts as a late first round sleeper.

Carlton Carrington Stats 2023-24 G 33 PPG 13.8 RPG 5.2 APG 4.1 FG% 41.2% 3PT% 32.2%

With Carrington being just 18 years old, he still has a lot of room to grow his game. He is not the most athletic guard or the best defender, but he makes up for it on the offensive end. With the Nuggets possibly losing Jackson in free agency, Carrington could slot in well as the backup point guard behind Jamal Murray. Carrington's 6-foot-4 frame also allows him to play the shooting guard position if Denver does not see him as a point guard.

56th Overall Pick: Oso Ighodaro (PF/C, Marquette)

Oso Ighodaro impressed at the NBA Draft combine with his 35-inch standing vertical, which was tied for the highest at the combine. He is seen as a late second-round pick, although he had a solid season last year at Marquette. The 21-year-old averaged 13.4 points and 6.9 rebounds in 36 games last season.

He also shot very well, at 57.6 percent from the field. Ighodaro also showcased his playmaking skills at the draft combine. He is a great passer and ball-handler, which has separated him from other bigs at the combine.

Oso Ighodaro Stats 2023-24 G 36 PPG 13.4 RPG 6.9 APG 2.9 BPG 1.3 SPG 1.1 FG% 57.6%

Ighodaro does still have a lot of areas which he needs to improve. He is not a great shooter outside the paint, and he is also a questionable rim protector. He measured just a 6-foot-11 wingspan at the combine, the shortest among projected centers. He makes up for it with his offensive playmaking skills and ability to attack the rim. The Nuggets need to add another big man off of the bench and should look at selecting Ighodaro in the late second round.

The Denver Nuggets fell short of winning back-to-back championships last season, but they are still a threat in the Western Conference. With much of their roster still under contract for next season, Denver should look to round out their bench through the draft. Carrington would be a perfect backup point guard or shooting guard that would provide them with more scoring off of the bench.

Ighodaro is the big man that the Nuggets need off of the bench. He is a great playmaking big who is also a reliable scorer in the paint. Denver will once again enter next season as a title favorite and with these moves, they may just win their second championship in three seasons behind Jokic and Murray.