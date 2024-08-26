In his three and a half seasons with the Denver Nuggets , Aaron Gordon has worn number 50. Before that, during his stint with the Orlando Magic , he wore 00. During his lone season with the University of Arizona in 2013-14, he wore number 11, but he has recently announced that he will be changing his number once again, this time to number 32.

It will likely be the last number change of his career, as he is doing so to honor his late brother, Drew, who died in a car accident in May.

Drew Gordon, 33, was also a professional basketball player who wore 32 for UCLA and New Mexico, where he was a standout college player, and abroad and in the NBA G League. During his time with the Philadelphia 76ers , he wore number 30, as 32, worn by Billy Cunningham, is retired by the team.

According to CBS Sports, Gordon changed his number from 00 to 50 after being snubbed in his two Dunk Contest appearances, although the tribute to his brother is much more personal.