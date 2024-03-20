Highlights The Denver Nuggets opened up a lead & controlled the game much of the game before the Minnesota Timberwolves surged back on Tuesday.

T'Wolves star Anthony Edwards was held scoreless in the 4th quarter, nullified by Denver's defense.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone credits the team's scheme switch to stop Edwards and secure the win.

Tuesday night saw a clash between two Western Conference juggernauts, as the Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the Denver Nuggets. Both teams entered the matchup at 47-21, but the Nuggets ended the night with 48 wins, as they downed the Wolves, 115-112.

Denver held control for the majority of the game, building a lead as high as 18 in the first half. Minnesota managed to rally back after intermission to take a slim lead on two separate occasions. The Nuggets were able to fend off the Wolves' runs, however, and looked to be in control in the final minutes of the game.

Then, Minnesota gave their last effort, a valiant charge in the waning moments of the night. Down eight with just 1:45 left in the contest, Mike Conley went on a mini 4-0 run at the free-throw line to cut the lead in half.

Nikola Jokić responded with a patented runner to give the Nuggets a seemingly insurmountable six-point advantage with under 45 seconds left. Then the Wolves started to play the foul game.

First, Jaden McDaniels hit a triple to bring it back within three. The Nuggets scored two freebies — Michael Porter Jr. split his pair after the Wolves' intentional foul, but Denver got the offensive rebound on the miss, leading to Jokić splitting another couple of free-throws.

Conley then made another 3-pointer for Minnesota, and, suddenly, the lead was down to just two. Porter Jr. was fouled intentionally again, but knocked down both this time. McDaniels then cashed another three-pointer, bringing it within one with six seconds left.

After Jamal Murray extended the lead back to three by calmly converting both of his free-throws, the Wolves had a chance to tie the game with four seconds left. Anthony Edwards had a good look for the situation, but his jumper fell just short, and the Nuggets survived a nearly chaotic comeback by Minnesota.

Nuggets Clamped Down on Edwards in the Fourth Quarter

Edwards scored 30 points in the first three quarters but was held scoreless in the fourth

The final miss from Edwards wrapped up a fourth quarter in which he was completely nullified by the Nuggets defense. This wasn't the case of a player just going cold, and it wasn't Edwards losing his legs after carrying the offense for three quarters, either.

It was a concerted effort from the Nuggets defense and head coach Michael Malone to take his offense out of the game.

Anthony Edwards fourth quarter averages in 2023-24 PPG 6.3 APG 1.0 RPG 1.1 TOV 0.7 FG% 48.6% 3FG% 36.1%

After the Wolves rallied behind Edwards's 30 points through the first three quarters, Malone decided to switch up the scheme and force the rest of Minnesota's team to try and beat them. Edwards saw multiple Nuggets defenders every time he had the ball in the fourth, and it worked in Denver's favor.

Malone dove into how his team negated Edwards's offense in the final period.

"We started sending a body at him. Obviously, one guy trying to guard Anthony Edwards is a challenge, for anybody in the whole NBA. So, we started throwing bodies at him so now he's playing against a double-team – get the ball out of his hands, let somebody else make a play." — Michael Malone

Malone credited the rest of the Timberwolves players for stepping up in the fourth quarter to keep the game close as well.

"To their credit, other guys stepped up. Conley hits four threes, McDaniels hits four three's. But with a scorer like that, you have to give them different looks, and if the one-on-one coverage isn't working, you have to be willing to send another body to get the ball out of his hands because that's the best way to stop an elite scorer: just don't let him get a shot up." — Michael Malone

While ultimately Minnesota was able to close the gap on Denver in the final moments of the game, the Nuggets came away with the victory, and Edwards was successfully stifled.

The young superstar did tally three assists in the fourth quarter, showing that he could trust his teammates to take advantage of the extra defensive effort that Denver was divulging for him.

But when the final game-tying attempt from three left his hand, the Nuggets' scheme had officially worked, as he had been taken out of his rhythm and his last shot fell short.