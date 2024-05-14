Highlights The Denver Nuggets tied the series after a slow start, returning as favorites with dominant play.

The revival of Jamal Murray's offense sparked the Nuggets' success against the Timberwolves.

Adjustments in on-ball pressure and changes in reffing significantly impacted how the last two games played out.

Following a 26-point blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, it seemed like the series was over for the defending champions. The Denver Nuggets looked helpless against the Timberwolves' lockdown defense and seemed to have lost their calm, collected, and stoic demeanor.

Frustrations were at an all-time high, and the Nuggets couldn't control their emotions in the face of adversity. There were even talks of a potential suspension for Jamal Murray as a result of his antics in game two, which included the tossing of a heating pad onto the court mid-possession.

But despite their slow start, the Nuggets have tied the series. They entered Minnesota needing to win both games and play the best basketball of their postseason. They now return to Denver as favorites once again and look more dominant than they ever did these playoffs. So what sparked the turnaround?

Rejuvenated Murray Makes the Nuggets' Offense Whole Again

Murray scored a game-high 24 points in game three

The biggest difference between the Nuggets' first two and last two games this series has been their offense. They struggled against the Timberwolves' lockdown defense and failed to reach 100 points in their first two games.

These struggles aligned with Murray's offensive shortcomings. He struggled from the field during the first two games, especially game two, where he only scored eight points on 17 percent shooting.

Jamal Murray Stats vs Minnesota Timberwolves Stat Game One Game Two Game Three Game Four PTS 17 8 24 19 FGA 14 18 21 17 FG% 42.9 16.7 52.4 47.1 3PT% 50.0 0.0 40.0 42.9

When Murray struggles, the two-man game between him and Nikola Jokić loses its effectiveness, resulting in stagnant possessions. Opposing defenses are allowed to overhelp Jokic or the rest of the Nuggets' roleplayers. It even results in possessions where Murray forces desperate shots to find rhythm, disrupting the flow of the offense.

In games three and four, Murray found his shot again and was able to provide reliable scoring for the team. He was able to break down the Minnesota defense and create scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates. The Minnesota defense couldn't help off of him, meaning higher-quality shots for the rest of the team.

And even when the Timberwolves were playing elite one-on-one defense, there wasn't much that could be done when Murray is feeling it. In the possession above, Jaden McDaniels hounds Murray the whole possession, and even gets a great contest off, but Murray makes the last-second jumper to beat the clock.

Adjustments To On-Ball Pressure

Aaron Gordon seeing increased ball-handling opportunities

In games one and two, the Nuggets had trouble setting up their offense as a result of Minnesota's on-ball pressure. They often full-court pressed the Nuggets' ball handlers and prevented them from getting in position to establish their offense.

The big adjustment made by Michael Malone was having Aaron Gordon bring the ball up. Instead of having Jokic or Murray start the offense, Malone opted to have them receive the ball through dribble handoffs, allowing them to get around Minnesota's press defense.

Not only did that allow the Nuggets' stars to find their spots and positions more easily, but it also dragged Rudy Gobert out of the paint. The Timberwolves had a great defensive scheme against the Nuggets. Instead of making Gobert the primary defender on Jokic, he was put on Gordon and would sag off of him to double Jokic. Since Gordon was bringing the ball up, it meant that Gobert couldn't start his defensive possessions in the paint.

Aaron Gordon Stats vs Minnesota Timberwolves Stat Game One Game Two Game Three Game Four Touches 41 48 60 69 Passes Made 29 31 51 51 FGA 6 14 7 12 PTS 9 20 13 27

Gordon was able to take advantage of his increased touches, and his minutes at the point forward position were instrumental in keeping Denver afloat during the non-Jokic minutes in game four.

Changes To Reffing

Less physicality was allowed as the series progressed

Lastly, changes in officiating changed how the last two games of the series played out. The first two games were extremely physical, playing in the Timberwolves' favor. Minnesota's wing defenders were constantly hounding the Nuggets' perimeter players, and the physicality in the paint slowed down Jokic.

The possession below is a good example of just how physical the series was allowed to be played. Karl-Anthony Towns bulldozes his way into the paint for the easy two, knocking Murray down in the process.

Much to the shock of the crowd, players, coaching staff, and the commentators, that possession wasn't called a foul in either direction. In any modern NBA game, that would've been called either an offensive foul, or a blocking foul at the very least.

In games three and four, the referees started calling fouls more often at the first sign of contact. The players weren't allowed to be as physical and that played in Denver's favor. Minnesota's defense wasn't allowed to hound the Nuggets' players the same way they did in the first two games, and it completely changed the flow of Denver's offense.