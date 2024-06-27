Highlights The Denver Nuggets are trading away their point guard, Reggie Jackson, to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for several late-round draft picks.

Denver sent Jackson away to help resolve financial issues, as their expensive team is nearing the second tax apron.

Jackson will likely be dealt from Charlotte sooner rather than later to a competitive team that needs a shot-creator and playmaker off the bench.

The Denver Nuggets are making a move to clear some cap space by trading their reserve point guard, Reggie Jackson, to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for three second-round picks, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Denver, only one year removed from winning the 2023 NBA championship, are performing a fire sale of sorts, but it's one that they didn't want to take part in. Jackson, a solid veteran point guard who will be entering season No. 14 in 2024-25, had been serviceable for the Nuggets off the bench, averaging 10.2 points and 3.8 assists in just 22.2 minutes while helping Denver contend for another title.

Reggie Jackson Stats with Denver Nuggets Category Stat PTS 9.8 AST 3.7 TS% 51.5% Total PTS 960

Their unwanted fire sale began with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope declining his $15.4 million player option to return to the Nuggets, and he will be looking for interest from potential suitors in free agency. Now that the Nuggets see they might lose their reliable two-way shooting guard, they traded Jackson away to clear even more cap room.

Since the Nuggets are paying Nikola Jokić $51,415,938 in 2024-25, and talks have been had regarding a potential $209 million contract extension for Jamal Murray, the Nuggets are trying their best to avoid the second apron of luxury tax, a rule that was introduced to keep teams from spending recklessly.

Jackson's Future in Charlotte

Jackson be dealt from Charlotte, or he could fill in as the Hornets' newest star role player.

As Jackson now heads for Charlotte, a franchise that hasn't done much winning in their time, it's very likely that the point guard could be immediately traded from the team to a contending franchise.

On the other hand, it may be possible that the Hornets will hold on to Jackson, seeing that they could lock down one of the best back-up point guards in the entire league. Having Jackson come off the bench for the Hornets' All-Star, LaMelo Ball, may not be the worst thing for a team trying to gain a semblance of a winning culture.

Reggie Jackson - NBA Career Stats Category Stat PTS 12.6 AST 4.2 TS% 52.2% PER 14.6

Jackson's experience as a battle-tested player doesn't just come from his championship win in Denver, but it also comes from his experience on teams such as the Oklahoma City Thunder with the likes of Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. Jackson also had one of his best seasons in the league as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, where he averaged 16.8 points in 2022.

Jackson's presence on the Hornets could theoretically be great if they plan on using him as a mentor, teaching Ball and other young guards on the team what it takes to compete on a serious level. Regardless, the Hornets could get a first-round pick out of Jackson if they go the trade route, while the Nuggets feel some financial relief after sending him away.