The Denver Nuggets fell short of their goal of defending their NBA championship this year, losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in an epic seven-game series in the Western Conference semifinals.

As things stand, the Nuggets' core remains one of the most complete in the league. Center Nikola Jokić has been named MVP of the league in three of the past four seasons, and his supporting cast of stars like Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Michael Porter Jr. work together seamlessly.

Still, as this year's postseason has already proven, the Western Conference is stacked. The Oklahoma City Thunder have one of the youngest cores of superstars in the league, and they just finished the regular season with the best record in the West. The Timberwolves have already ousted the Nuggets this past postseason. The Dallas Mavericks just made the NBA Finals despite entering the playoffs as a No. 5 seed. LeBron James and Stephen Curry still exist.

Safe to say, making it out of the West is no easy task, even for a team that won the title last year. With that in mind, the Nuggets will be looking to reload in the offseason, bringing in some more talent to help them make another run.

According to Harrison Wind at DNVR, one player on the Nuggets' radar is Thunder forward Gordon Hayward.

"I know there are people within the Nuggets who are fans of Hayward," Wind wrote while breaking down several potential veteran players who could be options for Denver heading into the new season.

Hayward's 2023-24 Season Did Not Go According to Plan

A midseason move to the Thunder did not work out for either party involved.

Hayward started the 2023-24 season with the Charlotte Hornets, and was an important contributor to the team's offensive output, averaging 31.9 minutes per game, 14.5 points per game, and 4.6 assists per game.

At the trade deadline, the Thunder made a deal to bring Hayward to Oklahoma City, hoping that he would provide a veteran presence on a young team looking to make a deep playoff run. But Hayward never found his footing with the Thunder, and his production dropped dramatically, playing only 17.2 minutes per game and averaging just 5.3 points per outing.

That production dipped even further in the playoffs, when Hayward eventually found himself outside of Oklahoma City's rotation. After the Thunder were knocked out of the postseason, Hayward expressed his frustrations with how things played out after his deadline deal.

"Disappointing with how it all kind of worked out. It's not what I thought it would be. Certainly frustrating," Hayward said. “I feel like, as a player, I have a lot to offer. Just wasn’t really given much of an opportunity to do that. I thought I was going to get that opportunity.”

With that answer, it feels pretty clear that Hayward isn't planning on heading back to Oklahoma City. Heading into his 15th NBA season and still seeking a title, could Hayward and the Nuggets be a match for the 2024-25 season?

Time will tell.