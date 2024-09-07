This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Denver Nuggets have extended point guard Jamal Murray on a four-year, $208 million deal, putting him under team control through the 2028-29 NBA season. Murray, 27, has never been an All-Star but he won a championship with Denver in 2023 and has been an integral part of the recent success found next to Nikola Jokic .

Murray has averaged 20.5 points and 6.3 assists over the last two seasons, and shot a blistering 41 percent from three. In Denver's last two postseason runs, he averaged 24 points and 6.5 assists while shooting 36.9 percent from deep.

In the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs, he hit two game-winners over the L.A. Lakers , helping the Nuggets advance.