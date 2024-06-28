Highlights Denver Nuggets eye Klay Thompson as a potential replacement for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Thompson's contract negotiations with the Golden State Warriors are currently frozen.

A sign-and-trade could be a possibility for the Nuggets.

The Denver Nuggets are interested in free agent guard Klay Thompson, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick and Anthony Slater.

"If the Nuggets lose free-agent-to-be Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who has decided to decline his player option and enter the market, a league source said Denver has pegged Thompson as a possible replacement. Caldwell-Pope, as it were, is believed to be a strong possibility for Orlando. There are a handful of other rival teams also in play for Thompson, depending on his price tag."

As Amick and Slater noted, the Nuggets are in danger of losing free agent wing Kentavious Caldwell Pope. He has been a regular starter for the franchise over the past two years, providing quality perimeter defense and shooting 41.5 percent from three-point range.

Caldwell-Pope declined his $15 million player option and should receive plenty of interest on the open market.

The Nuggets will need a quality replacement for the veteran wing, and they are aiming high. At age 34, Thompson is no longer at his peak, but he is still an excellent shooting guard. He is a career 41.3 percent three-point shooter and should receive plenty of open looks playing alongside Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray. Last season, Thompson averaged 17.9 points per game, while playing a reduced role.

Can the Nuggets Afford Thompson?

Trading Thompson to the Mile-High City could get complicated

Contract negotiations between Thompson and the Golden State Warriors have been "essentially frozen", per The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

"Despite a wide open negotiation window, there isn't a one-year, two-year or three-year deal on the table. Because nothing is currently on the table, according to league sources. There’s been no productive discussion between the Warriors and Thompson or his representatives."

Last offseason, the Warriors offered Thompson a two-year, $48 million extension, but he turned it down, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. Can the Nuggets top that price?

Caldwell-Pope declined his $15 million player option, and he easily could receive $20 million+ annually in his next deal. That could work in Denver's favor, as they pursue Thompson.

For example, if Caldwell-Pope signs a three-year, $75 million contract, the Nuggets could offer that to Thompson, as well. Then, they could sign and trade KCP to his destination. KCP's new team would send assets to the Warriors, and the Nuggets would receive Thompson.

In order for that to work, Caldwell-Pope would have to sign with a team that does not have the cap space to sign him outright. The Dallas Mavericks are one possibility. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that there is "mutual interest" between KCP and the Mavericks.

The Nuggets' other option would be a straight sign-and-trade for Thompson with the Warriors. As a second apron team, they cannot aggregate salaries in trades. Therefore, they would have to move either Michael Porter Jr. or Aaron Gordon in a potential deal.

Would the Nuggets be open to that? Probably not.