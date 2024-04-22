Highlights The Denver Nuggets took Game 1 with the help of Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray, especially in the second half.

LeBron James controlled the first half, posing a threat to the Nuggets early.

Anthony Davis kept pace with Jokić all night, although ultimately fell short against the two-time MVP..

The Denver Nuggets kicked off their Playoff campaign on Saturday against the LA Lakers. Up against the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Nuggets knew they were in for a rough game. Fortunately, the heroics of Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray were enough to seal victory in Game 1 of this first-round series.

Jokić recorded 32 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists, while his partner in crime, Murray, supported him well with his 22 points, six rebounds, and 10 assists. Together, they helped the Nuggets to a 113-104 win at the Ball Arena. However, during the game, they found themselves up against a wall.

Following the game, Nuggets head coach, Mike Malone recapped the game, giving Lakers star and leader, LeBron James his flowers. James was key for the Lakers, scoring 27 points, grabbing six rebounds, and dishing out eight assists. This prompted Malone to lay out the game plan for his team in the future, and it had everything to do with keeping James in check and controlling the pace and possession of the game.

“Against that team, if you turn the ball over you’re allowing LeBron to get out and run in transition and there’s no answer for him in that regard. That’s one thing we harped on all week is not fueling their break with costly mistakes.” -Michael Malone

LeBron Controlled the Game In the First Half

The Lakers capitalized on the Nuggets' slow start

One of the reasons why Mike Malone signaled out LeBron James after the game, was his performance in the first half. Despite being heavy favorites heading into the series, the Nuggets struggled to make an impact early on in the game. As such, when the whistle blew, ending the first half, they found themselves down three points, 60-57.

Denver's problem in the first half was undoubtedly their pro shooting efficiency. Averaging just 26.1 percent from three at the time, they need to get their shot flowing much quicker. However, their biggest issue was James, who helped the Lakers take the lead with his 19 points, three rebounds, and five assists in the first half. In contrast, the Nuggets' star, Jokić had a much slower start.

LeBron James vs. Nikola Jokić First Half Stats Categories James Jokić PTS 19 15 REB 3 6 AST 5 2 FG% 70 70 3P% 100 0

Luckily, things picked up in the second half, as the Nuggets secured the victory. However, going forward, the Lakers will look to correct their second-half mistakes, and try and keep control of the game 24/7. This can be avoided if the Nuggets take Mike Malone's advice to heart and focus on controlling the possession and pace early on against their opponent.

DenverNeeds to Be Wary of the Threat Anthony Davis Poses

Davis was the Lakers' best player and kept pace with Jokić all night long

LeBron James is certainly the biggest threat to the Nuggets, as they hope to go back-to-back this season. But, that does not mean that they should ignore Anthony Davis. The big man is a force to be reckoned with, and he proved that last night, going toe-to-toe with Jokić.

Although his struggles from beyond the arc were evident, Davis was firing on all cylinders in the other categories. His presence in the paint, both on the offensive and defensive end of the court was huge for the Lakers. While there have been criticisms of him in the past, questioning his ability to lead LA in James' stead, Davis is proving that he is up to the job.

Davis played the most minutes of any player last night and was essential to the Lakers' great start early in the game. His incredible double-double performance saw him record 32 points and 14 rebounds. If he can carry this momentum in the rest of the games in the series, he will prove a problem for the Nuggets.

Anthony Davis vs. Nuggets Game 1 Stats Categories Stats PTS 32 REB 14 AST 5 BLK 4 FG% 52.2

This is not the same Lakers team that the Nuggets swept last year, that much is clear. They are hungry for revenge, and much like Denver, believe they have what it takes to win the NBA Championship. Jokić and co would do well not to underestimate them going forward.