The Denver Nuggets will play the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals and journalist Mark Medina has predicted that Nikola Jovic's side will win the title this season.

The Nuggets entered the playoffs as the number one seed in the West and many had them as favorite to win the title when the playoffs started. The Heat, meanwhile, was the eighth seed and have pulled off three straight upsets to advance to the NBA Finals.

Nuggets will win, but it won't be a sweep

Entering the NBA Finals, the Nuggets are favored to beat the Miami Heat and Mark Medina is predicting that to happen. But, he thinks the series will be more competitive than many think.

He told GiveMeSport: "I think anything can happen. The Denver Nuggets, they're number one in the Western Conference for a reason, I think they played the best playoffs, so far out of all the teams. But the Miami Heat, they're no slouch, they might be a number eight seed, but clearly they're not a number eight seed. When it comes to the makeup of the team, a lot of it had to do with injuries.

"So, if I had to make a prediction, I do think that the Denver Nuggets win the NBA championship but to then say it's going to be a sweep, that's hard for me to fathom because the Heat have been very resilient. They've been competitive, they have a lot of experience, great combination of coaching, star players and role players alike."

Jokic and Murray lead the Nuggets

Denver beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round in five games and then triumphed over the Phoenix Suns in six games before besting the Los Angeles Lakers in a sweep to advance to the NBA Finals.

The Nuggets have been able to have so much success due to Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. In these playoffs, Jokic is averaging 29.9 PPG, 13.3 rebounds, and 10.3 assists per game. Murray, meanwhile, is averaging 27.7 PPG - which is his playoff career-high - 6.1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game, while both men have also gotten much better defensively in the playoffs to really lift the Nuggets to the NBA Finals.

If Denver is going to win the NBA Finals as Medina predicts, Jokic and Murray will need to maintain their health and their strong performances.