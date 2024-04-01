Highlights Nikola Jokić's consistent dominance has him in the running for a third MVP title this season.

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone praises Jokić for his immense impact on and off the court, stating he's a priceless asset to the team.

Jokić remains an enigma for opposing defenses, consistently delivering impressive performances, and propelling the Nuggets forward.

Nikola Jokić is a two-time Most Valuable Player award winner and is well on his way to winning a third. After finishing second in the award race last year, he followed it up with an NBA championship and Finals MVP trophy.

Following the Nuggets' victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, where they became the first Western Conference team to clinch a playoff spot, Michael Malone sang his praises of Jokić. It was a game where Jokić dropped 26 points, 18 rebounds, and 16 assists while being a staggering plus-37 during his minutes. He dominated and controlled the game at his own pace.

"It speaks to why he's going to be a three-time MVP." – Michael Malone

Malone has been Jokić's only head coach in the NBA as they both came to the Denver Nuggets in the 2015-16 NBA season. They helped each other improve to where they both can call themselves NBA champions. Without each other, there's no saying either would have been in the positions they are today.

Jokić slowly earned the trust of Malone until they traded Jusuf Nurkić in the 2016-17 NBA season to officially start Jokić at center. Since that moment, the Nuggets have improved every year they have remained healthy. The two years the Nuggets were unable to stay healthy were Jokić's MVP years, where he kept the Nuggets afloat in the playoff picture both years.

This season Jokić has been just as dominant as he has been the last few seasons. His scoring, rebounding, and assisting have been consistent, as well as his efficiency. His numbers look straight out of a video game.

Jokić's MVP seasons vs this season Category 2020-21 Season 2021-22 Season 2023-24 Season PPG 26.4 27.1 26.1 RPG 10.8 13.8 12.3 APG 8.3 7.9 9.0 FG% 56.6% 58.3% 57.9%

Malone Would "Hate To Play Against" Jokić

Jokić picks apart defenses regardless of what strategies they throw at him

Jokić is an impossible puzzle to solve for NBA defenses. The Cavaliers are a top-five defense in opponent's points per game, and Jokić made their defense look like Swiss cheese. If they doubled, he would easily find the open man. If they tried single-coverage with Jarrett Allen, he would back him down and find a way to score.

Malone has constantly praised his superstar player throughout his career, as they seem to have developed a deep bond on and off the court.

"What more can you say...I'm so glad he's wearing a Nuggets uniform." -Michael Malone

Jokić has helped keep the Nuggets in the race for the first seed heading down the stretch of the NBA season, but the team only seems focused on the playoffs and remaining healthy.

Although the Nuggets as a team seem focused on the playoffs, Jokić winning his third MVP would give the team a momentum boost in the playoffs. His main competition for the award remains Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Dončić.

It's a tight race that will ultimately be decided during this last stretch of games, as it typically is every season, but the sportsbooks heavily favor Jokić as the favorite.