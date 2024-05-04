Highlights Denver holds the edge coming into Game 1 as the defending champs.

The Nuggets are favored by 4.5 points against the Timberwolves in the playoffs.

Betting trends suggest choosing the Nuggets and taking the OVER at 208.5 points.

The 2023-24 NBA playoff action continues this weekend. The lone game on the slate for Saturday features the Denver Nuggets hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the conference semifinals.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge heading into this matchup and why.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 1 Info When Sat. May 3 Where Ball Arena Time 7:00 PM EST Location Denver, CO TV TNT

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves – How We Got Here & Betting Trends

Denver is the favorite heading into the series opener

The Denver Nuggets finished the regular season tied for the best record in the Western Conference at 57-25. However, they lost the head-to-head tiebreaker with the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, which bumped them to the No. 2 spot. Their first-round opponent was the Los Angeles Lakers. These teams were familiar with one another, as this would mark the third time they had clashed in the playoffs over the past five seasons. Denver jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the series before closing it out in five games.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves finished with the third-best record in the conference playoff race. Their first-round opponent was the sixth-seeded Phoenix Suns. Phoenix had defeated Minnesota in all three regular-season meetings between these ball clubs this year. But that narrative was flipped on its head, to say the least. Not only did the Timberwolves sweep the Suns, but they also beat them by an average of 15 points per contest.

But now, things get a bit interesting as they face off against the defending champions, who have become the NBA’s standard for winning when it matters the most. These two teams faced each other in last year’s playoffs, with the Nuggets winning the series in five games. And during the 2023-24 campaign, Denver and Minnesota split the four-game regular-season set, with each club winning once on the opponent’s home floor. Will we see a repeat of last year's results, or will the Timberwolves do the unthinkable and knock out the champions?

Now that we have set the stage for this Game 1 showdown, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

The Spread

The Nuggets are the defending champions, and they made quick work of the Los Angeles Lakers in the first of the playoffs. Given those facts, it is hardly surprising that they are a 4.5-point favorite coming into this matchup (per BleacherNation.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Timberwolves are 4-1 ATS in their last five outings.

Minnesota is 5-1 ATS in its last six matchups against Denver.

The Timberwolves are 7-2 ATS in their last nine road games.

Minnesota is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games against Northwest Division opponents.

The Nuggets are 4-2 ATS in their last six May games.

In its last six Saturday games, Denver is 4-2 against the spread.

Nuggets are 25-28-2 ATS when they are favorite to win by 4.5 points or more, while the Timberwolves are 4-4 against the spread when playing as an underdog of at least 4.5 points.

Prediction: Denver Nuggets (-4.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup opened at 209 points, but the line has recently moved to 208.5 points (per Pre-Game.com). Here is why going with “OVER” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER four times in the Timberwolves’ last five contests.

four times in the Timberwolves’ last five contests. In Minnesota’s last seven games against Western Conference teams, the OVER total cashed in six times.

total cashed in six times. The OVER total is 11-5 in the Nuggets’ last 16 outings.

total is 11-5 in the Nuggets’ last 16 outings. In Denver’s last seven games against Northwest Division opponents, the OVER total prevailed five times.

total prevailed five times. Prediction: OVER 208.5 points

Player Prop Bets

The key player to watch for the Timberwolves is Anthony Edwards. He currently has -105 odds of scoring more than 27.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 27.5 points.

Here is a look at how his numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

Edwards is averaging 26.2 points per contest during the regular season and playoffs.

In four games against the Nuggets this season, Edwards has averaged 26.0 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, he is averaging 31.0 points per outing.

points per outing. Edwards has played against Western Conference teams 54 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 25.8 points per outing.

points per outing. In 15 matchups against Northwest Division opponents, Minnesota’s shooting guard averages 25.8 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Edwards has averaged 27.0 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch.

points and rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch. Prediction: Anthony Edwards OVER 27.5 points

On the other side of this matchup, the key player to watch for the Nuggets is the two-time MVP Nikola Jokić. He currently has -122 odds of scoring more than 27.5 points and +102 odds of finishing with less than 27.5 points.

Do Jokic’s numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the regular season and playoffs, he is averaging 26.5 points per game in 84 appearances.

points per game in 84 appearances. In four games against the Timberwolves this season (including the playoffs), Jokic has averaged 33.0 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, he is averaging 28.2 points per outing.

points per outing. Jokic has played against Western Conference teams 54 times this season. In those contests, he is averaging 27.8 points per outing.

points per outing. In 14 matchups against Northwest Division opponents, Denver's big man is averaging 28.4 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Jokic has averaged 26.6 points and 14.1 rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch.

points and rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch. Prediction: Nikola Jokić OVER 27.5 points

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Final Picks

The Spread: Denver Nuggets (-4.5) Bleacher Nation

Denver Nuggets (-4.5) Bleacher Nation Over/Under: OVER 208.5 points (Pre-Game.com)

OVER 208.5 points (Pre-Game.com) Player Prop Bet #1: Anthony Edwards OVER 27.5 points

Anthony Edwards OVER 27.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Nikola Jokić OVER 27.5 points