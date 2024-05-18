Highlights The Timberwolves hope to make history with their 1st NBA title, led by superstar Anthony Edwards.

The Denver Nuggets aim for back-to-back championships with Nikola Jokic as the key player.

Both teams face Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals, aiming for a spot in the NBA Finals.

As one of the most entertaining playoff series so far in the 2024 NBA postseason, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets will play Game 7 of their Western Conference Semifinals series. We have seen the momentum shifting back and forth between these two teams, but unfortunately, only one will be able to advance in a winner-take-all.

This game is a huge one for both of these franchises. What would a win mean for each of them going forward? Which superstar will add to his legacy? What does a title mean for each respective city's fan base? With both teams so evenly matched, predicting a favorite is difficult, and Game 7 could be decided at the final buzzer.

Fatigue and exhaustion will also play a factor despite both teams getting a few days to rest, recover, and prepare for a physical game. Both of these squads have shown how hungry they are, and they all know what's at stake. After the Nuggets were defeated on their home floor after the first two games, a lot of critics counted them out and even predicted that the defending champs would be swept.

After the Nuggets won Games 3 and 4 at the Target Center, the conversation quickly changed from the Nuggets failing miserably to the Wolves collapsing after winning the first two games. The victors of Game 7 will have an opportunity to not only be a part of history but will also be recognized and responsible for the success of their teams.

Wolves Still Hope to Win the First Title in Franchise History

Edwards Could Continue His Spectacular Playoff Run if Wolves Advance

With their talented roster, strategic coaching, and a legit superstar in Anthony Edwards, the time is now for the Wolves. They were not on anybody's list of preseason favorites to win the 2024 NBA title, but they have proved the doubters wrong. Having to deal with disappointments and letdowns over the years by the Vikings, Wild, and the Twins throughout the years, Minneapolis has been starving for a title from one of their beloved sports franchises.

The only exception has been the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx as they were able to bring home 4 championships from 2011 to 2017. This was the Wolves' first Western Conference Finals appearance since 2004 when league MVP Kevin Garnett guided the team all the way to the Western Conference Finals.

Where they fell short, Edwards and company can make history as they try to be the first Wolves team to advance to the Finals. If they can make it to that level under the leadership of Edwards, who is only in his 4th season and just 22 years old, it could mark the beginning of a culture change in Minnesota.

What it also means is that they have a young, dynamic player who they can continue to build around for years to come. Not to mention the boost of confidence it would give Edwards, as he could become the new face of the league, especially if he can pull off the inevitable. There would be plenty of free agents who would love to come and play with Edwards as the overall success of the team could draw plenty of interest.

Ever since Edwards arrived in the Twin Cities, the Wolves have improved in each of his 4 seasons. He is also making a name for himself as a primetime playoff performer as one of the leaders in points per game all-time during the postseason.

All-Time NBA Playoff Leaders (Points per Game) Player PPG Michael Jordan 33.4 Luka Doncic 31.0 Allen Iverson 29.7 Kevin Durant 29.3 Jerry West 29.1 Anthony Edwards 29.1 LeBron James 28.4 Donovan Mitchell 28.1

The last time an NBA title was won in Minnesota was back in 1954 when the Minneapolis Lakers defeated the Syracuse Nationals led by Hall of Famer George Mikan. Could this be Anthony Edwards's era in Minnesota and can the Wolves finally capture that elusive title that this city has been starving for? This may be the best roster the Wolves have constructed during their organization's history.

Nuggets Hope to Stay On Course for Back-to-Back NBA Titles

Will Jokic's Historic Playoff Run Continue, or Will it End in Game 7?

Winning an NBA championship in their first trip to the Finals was an amazing feat for the Nuggets as they hope to make it a habit and hope that last season's championship celebration won't be the last. The Nuggets finished one of the most dominant runs to the Finals as they only lost four games along the way.

Led by now 3-time MVP Nikola Jokić, the Nuggets will attempt to become the first team to repeat as champions since the Golden State Warriors did it from 2017 to 2018. If Jokic and company can pull off the spectacular feat of winning consecutive titles, it could signal the beginning and the birth of the next dynasty in the NBA.

Everything is predicated around Jokic, they have their core players in place for a few years and Malone has established a winning culture in the Mile High City. By the end of his illustrious career, Jokic should be known as the greatest player ever to put on a Nuggets uniform, he will go down as one of the greatest centers of all time and will also have a chance to break Russell Westbrook's all-time triple-doubles mark.

The Nuggets' front office has to be given credit as well for sticking with the process, as they laid down the foundation by believing in their core players and coaches, and it paid off for them. They also refused to fire Malone even after some tough playoff exits and remained patient with Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray as they recovered from injuries.