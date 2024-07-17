Highlights The Denver Nuggets are facing financial challenges due to the new CBA and must consider trading at least one of these three players.

Young talents like Peyton Watson must step up to help Denver contend with more complete teams.

Zeke Nnaji hasn't panned out in Denver, making him a potential trade asset to bring back proven players.

Just one year ago, the Denver Nuggets entered the offseason as the defending champions, owners of the best starting five and superstar in basketball, and everything was going smoothly in the Mile High City.

One year later, things feel slightly different after a disappointing end to the season in a second-round playoff loss to a Minnesota Timberwolves team that felt ahead of schedule.

Sure, the Nuggets can tell themselves that they caught an unlucky matchup with the Wolves' size and strength, which was uniquely equipped to stifle their seemingly unguardable offense. And they can tell themselves that they were still up 20 points in the third quarter of a Game 7 at home.

For most NBA franchises, that accomplishment would be one to be proud of, but the Nuggets have established a standard of excellence that demands a return to the top of the league as soon as next year.

Unfortunately, Denver endured more disappointment with an unsuccessful offseason, which reminded the franchise of the realities of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement and how it makes sustained success incredibly challenging.

The Nuggets' vaunted starting lineup broke up just one year after hoisting the trophy, as they lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Orlando Magic for purely financial reasons.

After losing Reggie Jackson , signing a useful but uninspiring backup big in Dario Saric and losing first-round draft pick DaRon Holmes II to an Achilles tear in Summer League, Denver has been knocked off its pedestal.

Here are three players who could be traded as the Nuggets try to return to the top of the league in 2024-25.

1 Michael Porter Jr.

The sharpshooter's expensive contract may leave him as the odd man out

It seems unfathomable that Denver would break up its core even further than it already has with the loss of Caldwell-Pope, but Michael Porter Jr. might just be the next casualty of the NBA reality under the new CBA.

Because of the extremely harsh penalties for exceeding the luxury tax, teams are scrambling to cut costs at the expense of keeping their homegrown talent together.

These rules force organizations to look in the mirror and decide whether they can sustain winning if they are overpaying any of their main players. Teams are quickly punished for shelling out huge contracts to keep a guy in-house when he isn't truly worth every penny of the contract, and Porter happens to be that guy for Denver.

Just like how the Boston Celtics will be forced to make tough decisions on their high-priced core in the next couple of years, it's time for the Nuggets to choose between keeping Porter to maintain continuity and trading him to fill out their roster more effectively.

While he is a very good player and arguably one of the best sharpshooters in the NBA, the weaknesses in his game come playoff time raise questions about whether he is worth $38 million per year over the next three seasons while the Nuggets are already paying Nikola Jokic , Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon around $110 million in 2024-25.

That's not including a likely max extension for Murray starting in 2025-26.

Unfortunately for Porter, it's a simple math equation: He, Jokić, Murray and Gordon are already taking up over 100 percent of the standard salary cap in 2024-25.

This leaves almost no room to build out the rest of the roster beyond these four players without dipping into the second apron. We saw the damaging effects of this top-heavy group in their playoff flameout, and now they don't have Caldwell-Pope.

2024-25 Denver Nuggets Payroll Player Salary % of League Cap Jokić $51.4M 36.6 Murray $36.0M 25.6 Porter Jr. $35.9M 25.5 Gordon $22.8M 16.2 Total $146.1M 103.9 Rest of Roster $49.1 25.5

*Contract information courtesy of Spotrac

Luckily for Denver, several young role players should theoretically step into bigger roles next season at next to no cost. However, all of these guys are completely unproven, and the Nuggets have no time to waste while they have a generational superstar in the middle of his prime.

If Christian Braun , Peyton Watson , Julian Strawther and others don't step up, Denver will no longer be in the same class of contender as the top teams in the league.

That said, Denver may soon be forced to trade Porter's huge contract for a collection of role players on the wing and a backup center to replace Holmes. Holmes was supposed to fill the gaping hole behind Jokić, but now the Nuggets still have the same problem.

Financially, there might be no other way to save the future.

2 Peyton Watson

The 21-year-old is brimming with potential, but Denver needs help now

Denver's issues revolve around one thing: They have only four players they can rely on.

Beyond Jokić, Murray, Gordon and Porter, the Nuggets are turning to a group that consists of Braun, Saric, Watson, Strawther, Zeke Nnaji and several other question marks to play massive minutes for a team with championship expectations.

Although some of these players have shown flashes of future potential (especially Braun and Watson), there is simply no way the Nuggets can contend with complete teams like the Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks if they can't get more guaranteed results.

Even worse, those teams don't even include deep squads like the defending champion Celtics and New York Knicks .

Peyton Watson – No Sure Thing Player Career PPG Playoff PPG Career TS% MPG Watson 5.9 1.5 54.1 16.3 Braun 6.1 3.9 55.9 14.5

Denver's starting five will presumably be Jokić, Murray, Gordon, Porter and Braun, but the three bench spots beyond that are completely in flux.

Assuming Saric fills one of those, trading Watson's potential for a more established role player would go a long way towards preventing the massacres that occurred anytime Denver's bench groups took the floor.

Rebuilding teams would be happy to take on a 21-year-old wing with insane athletic tools and a killer mentality in exchange for one or two veteran players who could complete the Nuggets' rotation.

It would sting for Denver to let go of Watson, but the organization must maximize its chances while Jokić, Murray and Gordon are still in their primes.

3 Zeke Nnaji

The former first-rounder just hasn't panned out in Denver

While Nnaji has proven that he is clearly an NBA-quality player who deserves a rotation spot somewhere, he just isn't a good enough option to be relied upon to play crucial minutes in postseason games.

Although he earned a four-year, $32 million extension that will run through 2026-27, Denver may want to package his contract and other pieces to pursue proven guys to fill those rotation spots.

Nnaji is just 23 years old and has shown signs of tremendous potential on both ends of the floor, meaning there should be a team out there that would take him on as a longer-term project in return for ready-made NBA players.

The difficulty will be finding a team that has the right guys to offer to Denver, but if the Nuggets can find that deal, he could be on the move.

Time To Move On? (Zeke Nnaji Career Stats) Year PPG MPG Playoff MPG 2020-21 3.2 9.5 3.6 2021-22 6.6 17.0 4.5 2022-23 5.2 13.7 2.4 2023-24 3.2 9.9 4.7 Contract $8 million per year

Denver is in a tough spot, but it has the best player in the world and a core of four guys that most teams would do anything to acquire.

The Nuggets just have to figure out how to reconfigure the roster to regain their championship ceiling, and they could be at the top of the league once again.