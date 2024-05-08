Highlights The Nuggets need to keep their composure and avoid mental mistakes in order to bounce back from a 0-2 deficit against the Timberwolves.

Coach Michael Malone must make strategic adjustments for Game 3 to stop Anthony Edwards from dominating, and get Nikola Jokić more involved early.

Utilizing bench players like Christian Braun and Peyton Watson to guard Edwards could disrupt the Wolves' rhythm and help the Nuggets get back in the series.

Will the real Denver Nuggets please stand up? The defending NBA champions have not played up to their potential in their Western Conference Semifinals matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves as they came into Denver and literally had their way in the first two games of this series.

Nuggets head coach Mike Malone will have to get his players to settle down and focus on the enormous task at hand because they have a difficult road ahead to navigate as the series shifts to Minnesota. The humiliating Game 2 defeat could be the wake-up call the Nuggets needed as Game 3 now becomes a must-win situation. Not all hope is lost as there have been instances lately where teams have recovered from 0-2 deficits in the postseason.

Teams That Recovered From 0-2 Deficits in the NBA Playoffs 2023 Warriors defeat Kings in Western Conference 1st Round 2022 Mavericks defeat Suns in Western Conference Semifinals 2021 Bucks defeat Suns in NBA Finals 2021 Bucks defeat Nets in Eastern Conference Semifinals 2021 Clippers defeat Mavericks in Western Conference 1st Round 2019 Raptors defeat Bucks in Eastern Conference Finals 2018 Cavaliers defeat Celtics in Eastern Conference Finals

If any team has the makeup to overcome an 0-2 deficit, it's the Nuggets. They have the experience and the leadership that can guide this team in the right direction. It won't be easy, but it can definitely be done. Malone excels at getting his players to buy in and work together in order to achieve success as they face an uphill battle in the face of adversity.

"We have to have a little more poise when they're going on a run, when we're not getting calls. We gotta be able to handle that. We got outcoached and we got outplayed. You can feel sorry for yourself, or you can do whatever you can to be better for Game 3 and that's my focus; to rally these guys to continue to fight."

The players undoubtedly deserve blame, but Malone and the coaching staff have to do better with adjusting, which is something he normally excels at and the reason they were able to win a title last season.

Imperative That the Nuggets Keep Their Cool

Cooler heads must prevail if the Nuggets plan to get back in the series.

The Nuggets were visibly frustrated during Game 2. The level of physicality the Wolves played with clearly hd them flustered, and the Nuggets could never recover as they were overwhelmed on both ends of the floor. They were also upset with the referees about a few missed calls they disagreed with, but the Nuggets have to play through it.

More importantly, they cannot pick up silly and unnecessary technical fouls like the one Jamal Murray was issued when he tossed a heating pad onto the floor. It's critical for the Nuggets that their star players avoid having these types of meltdowns. It not only hurts Murray, but it also hurts the entire team.

Jamal Murray - 2023-24 Playoff Stats vs Timberwolves Category Game 1 Game 2 PTS 17 8 REB 1 13 AST 4 2 FG% 42.9 16.7 3PT% 50.0 0.0

Luckily enough, all he received was a technical foul and a hefty fine. Murray has to realize his importance to the success of the Nuggets, and if they plan on getting back in the series, they need him on the floor.

Malone Must Implement A Different Strategy For Game 3

The coaching staff must adjust accordingly to prevent a repeat of Game 2

Game 2 was the second consecutive game that the Wolves held the Nuggets under 100 points. They also held the defending champs to 35 points in the first half without Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert in the lineup. The starters scored a combined 57 points and there were lapses during the game where the Nuggets didn't know how to adapt. Jokić also had four turnovers in Game 2 and must do a better job taking care of the ball. The Nuggets have to get Jokić going early and allow him to find his rhythm offensively.

The Wolves have made it difficult for Jokić with their tenacity on defense, but he has to be the catalyst on the offensive end. The more attention Jokić draws, the better looks his teammates will have. Malone will also have to figure out how to better defend Anthony Edwards. It was the "Anthony Edwards Show" in Games 1 and 2, and the Nuggets can't afford for him to find his confidence. Edwards is like a shark that smells blood in water, and he will take advantage of each and every opportunity he gets to score, especially with the home crowd behind him.

Anthony Edwards - 2023-24 Playoff Stats PTS 32.3 REB 6.8 AST 5.8 FG% 54.7 3PT% 41.9

Offensively, the Nuggets bench has been non-existent, to say the least, but Malone should utilize them on the defensive end. One strategy that may work would be allowing players like Christian Braun and Peyton Watson to enter the game with the sole purpose of guarding Edwards.

Hopefully, that strategy could help keep the starters out of foul trouble and allow players like Murray to focus more on scoring instead of having the responsibility to guard Edwards. The most important thing is to get Edwards out of his comfort zone and attempt to frustrate him. Every shot he makes needs to be contested, and they cannot allow Edwards to intimidate them with his trash talking either.

Both Braun and Watson are at least 6-foot-6 in height and are capable of guarding the pick and roll and are able to switch and guard any player. They have to be willing to accept the challenge of guarding Edwards because, if not, it could cost them the series. The Wolves often try and play at a fast pace as they were able to put plenty of pressure on the Nuggets by double-teaming, trapping and barely allowing them to breathe on offense.

The Nuggets have to match that same intensity and can't just allow the Wolves to keep punching them in the mouth. They are making Jokić and Murray work extra hard for every single possession and the only way to resolve that problem is their supporting cast. The Nuggets can't always rely on their 2 stars to bail them out and everybody will have to contribute in some way.