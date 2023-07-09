Journalist Mark Medina believes that the Denver Nuggets are capable of defending their NBA championship next season.

The Nuggets defeated Miami Heat 4-1 to take the crown in a dominant series to win their first title.

NBA news - Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets enjoyed a season to remember, defeating Miami Heat in a series that they never looked like losing.

Starting out with a victory, Calvin Booth's side ran out 104–93 victors, before game two saw Heat level things up, narrowly winning 111-108.

This was not enough to divert the Nuggets off course, however, as they went onto win game three 109-94, game four 108-95, and to seal the crown, 94-89 in game five.

Nikola Jokic was particularly impressive, and deservedly went onto join elite company by winning the MVP award in the finals.

When it mattered, it was Jokic who stepped up for his side, scoring 28 points whilst also recording 16 rebounds and four assists to lead his side to the championship.

What did Mark Medina say about the Denver Nuggets?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, when asked about the Nuggets, Medina said: "Well, there’s a lot of championship teams. I think there’s been 75 finals.

"So it’s hard for me to rank where they are among all the great teams, because only, when you look at 55 out of those 75, they didn’t repeat as champions, so there’s only 20 of them in that mix.

"So, it’s a combined Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets, Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors.

"And so I don’t think that the Nuggets are necessarily a one hit Championship wonder, but also remains to be seen can they string together multiple championships.

"I think they can defend next season, but what I’m evaluating this season, usually it’s better to look to see what it leads to next."

How did the Denver Nuggets win the NBA Championship?

Sitting top of the Western Conference, the Nuggets advanced to the Conference Finals, before defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 4-1 in round one of the play-offs to set up a clash against the Phoenix Suns.

It was against the Suns that they won 4-2, before dominantly defeating LA Lakers in the conference semi-finals 4-0.

With just Miami Heat to beat, the Nuggets made it count on the big occasion for the first time to write themselves forever into the NBA history books.

The task will now be to defend their crown next season.