Denver Nuggets may have just been crowned the NBA champions, but things are about to get a whole lot tougher with numerous teams ready to challenge them next season, according to NBA writer Mark Medina.

Led by Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets were crowned champions for the first time in their 56-year history after they beat the Miami Heat in the NBA finals, 4-1.

The Serbian was in unstoppable form, as he has been throughout the entire postseason, leading the playoffs in points, rebounds and assists - the first time anyone has done that in NBA history.

Who did the Nuggets face throughout the playoffs?

Heading into the postseason as one of the favourites, it came as no surprise to anyone when Denver got to work, quickly dispatching of the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games, before moving onto another of the championship favourites, the Phoenix Suns.

Despite having the star-studded duo of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, the Suns' defence was no match for the Nuggets and Mike Malone's men beat them in six games, before moving on to the Western Conference Finals.

There, they faced LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, who were incredibly outmatched, with the Nuggets steamrolling through the side on their way to a sweep.

They eventually faced the Heat in the NBA finals, a side who had upset the apple cart in the Eastern Conference playoffs by making it to the finals as the eighth seed - dispatching the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics on their way. But Denver were again just too big a task, and Jokic led the side to that glorious NBA title.

What did Mark Medina say about the Nuggets?

Things won't be as easy next season according to Medina, who thinks the likes of the Golden State Warriors, the Lakers and the Celtics will all be significantly stronger.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the NBA journalist said: "They'll certainly have competitors, with Boston, Milwaukee. You presume the Clippers if they stay healthy, the Lakers and the Warriors."

He refused to rule the Nuggets out, though, believing they're a very talented group, saying: "We know what the Denver Nuggets look like. We saw them win the championship. It's a very special group. They earned that every step of the way."

How does Nikola Jokic's NBA playoffs performance compare to past greats?

With someone like Jokic in the side, the Nuggets will stand a chance of retaining the championship. His performances in the NBA playoffs, especially in the finals, where he was accordingly awarded the Finals MVP award, are just unheard of.

To put it into perspective, former NBA star Richard Jefferson had a segment on ESPN, where he compared the Serbian's postseason statistics to several other basketball greats and the results are just incredible.

First, Jokic, who averaged 30 points a game throughout the playoffs, outscored one of the greatest scorers of all-time in Kevin Durant during his first NBA championship win in 2017, where he averaged 28.5 points a game.

Even more incredible is the fact that Jokic averaged 9.5 assists a game throughout the playoffs. That's impressive enough considering he's a center, but when you consider that number is higher than one of the greatest passers in the history of basketball, Magic Johnson, who averaged 9.4 assists a game in 1980, the year he won his first Finals MVP award, it's almost breathtaking.

To round out an incredible list, the Serbian even managed to out-rebound one of the best big men to ever play in the NBA, Tim Duncan. During the former San Antonio star's first Finals MVP-winning playoff run, he averaged 11.5 boards a game, a number that pales in comparison to Jokic's 13.5.

There may be some tough challenges ahead for Denver, but with output like that from their star man, they're capable of beating anyone on any night.