The Denver Nuggets won't build a Warriors-like dynasty following their NBA Championship win, according to Mark Medina.

Having beaten the Miami Heat 4-1 to win the NBA finals for the first time in the franchise's history, the Nuggets have claimed their spot as the best basketball team in the world.

Nikola Jokic put in one of the greatest performances in playoff history, and having him in the side will always ensure that the Nuggets are a threat to everyone, but it remains to be seen whether they can establish a dominance similar to the hold the Golden State Warriors had over the league throughout the 2010s.

The Warriors won three NBA championships in four years towards the end of the decade, with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green all playing key roles in the team.

Just how dominant was Golden State?

With Curry and Thompson in the backcourt, the Warriors established themselves as one of the greatest teams in NBA history after winning their first championship in 2015, before they broke the record for the most regular season wins 12 months later, finishing the year with an astounding 73-9 record.

After adding Durant to the side, the franchise couldn't be matched, and they reigned supreme over the league for several years, winning back-to-back titles, with only injuries proving to be their downfall.

After Durant left in 2019, many assumed the team's dominance had come to an end, but they once again managed to win a ring in 2022, showing the dynasty still had legs.

This isn't something Medina expects the Nuggets to replicate.

What did Mark Medina say about the Denver Nuggets?

While Denver's impressive season was a great achievement, the chances of them building a dynasty in a similar vein to Golden State, or even some of the great Los Angeles Lakers or Boston Celtics teams, isn't very likely according to NBA writer Medina.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "I don't view right now, the Nuggets in the same vein as the Golden State Warriors during their run, or the Lakers' multiple runs, certainly not the Celtics."

With that being said, he doesn't think Denver were rewarded with circumstances, saying: "When you look at the history of the league, there's certainly been teams, the Dallas Mavericks come to mind in 2011, where it felt like, okay, this is their only shot to win a title. I don't think it's one of those things."

How do Denver compare with other NBA playoff teams?

While the Nuggets might not replicate this year's success again, their impressive stats in comparison to the sides around them offers optimism that they will once again be one of the best teams in the league next season.

When it mattered most, Denver rose to the occasion and both their defensive and offensive ratings took significant steps forward.

With an offensive rating of 118.2, no one could compete with the Nuggets' firepower, while their defensive rating of 110.2 was only bettered by three teams in the entire playoffs. Striking that perfect balance of an explosive attack with a fortified defence proved to be a winning formula, and with the likes of Jokic, Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray still in the team, there's no reason they can't replicate it next year.