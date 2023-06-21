Denver Nuggets' two-time MVP Award winner Nikola Jokic recently led his team to their first ever NBA championship, but the Nuggets organization never imagined the impact he’d go on to have with the team, believes NBA writer Mark Medina.

The 28-year-old Serbian was drafted by the Nuggets with the 41st pick of the 2014 NBA Draft, making the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2016. Since then, he has established himself as one of the best centers currently playing in the league, while also putting his name in the conversation as being one of the top-10 centers since the NBA’s inception in 1946.

Denver Nuggets – Nikola Jokić

NBA writer Mark Medina recently told GIVEMESPORT that he believes that when his career is all said and done, Jokić could well end up being either the sixth of seventh-best center, if not higher.

Standing at 7’0” in stature, his highlights package, in particular his range of passing is a beauty to behold.

The 5x NBA All-Star has received high praise from around the league, including some likening his play on-court to that of San Antonio Spurs legend and Hall of Famer, Tim Duncan.

According to Sports Illustrated, aside from his impressive scoring range and team-first approach to his play, his incredible court-vision and passing ability has made it virtually impossible for him to be double-teamed, causing headaches for NBA coaches alike.

Former NBA player turned ESPN analyst, JJ Redick, even argues that nobody on the planet is better at the game of basketball than Jokić is right now due to his unique all-around game and ability to unlock his teammates.

He is simply a match-up nightmare for any opposition, yet back in 2014, nobody could have predicted how much of a dominant force he would become.

What has Mark Medina said about how the Denver Nuggets viewed Nikola Jokić?

When asked about Nikola Jokić, Medina alluded to the idea that the Denver Nuggets didn’t expect his upside to be so high when they drafted him in the second round.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “They didn't necessarily map this out - they drafted Nikola Jokić No. 41 in the 2014 NBA draft.”

“Talking to Tim Connelly [former Denver Nuggets GM] a few years ago, he admitted that they did not think that he's all of a sudden going to become a two-time MVP or future NBA champion.”

“They viewed him as a very intriguing international prospect that can play the right way, and was seen as a project that they can develop and see what happens.”

How did Nikola Jokić perform during the 2022-23 NBA season?

Despite narrowly losing out on a third consecutive regular season MVP award to the Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid, ‘The Joker’ made up for it by going on to win the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award as the Nuggets clinched their first ever NBA title at the hands of the Miami Heat.

As per StatMuse, in 69 regular season games the Serbian averaged 24.5 PPG, 11.8 RPG and 9.8 APG on 38.3% shooting from the three-point line, close to a triple double.

He somehow elevated his game in the playoffs, and in 20 games he posted an average of 30.0 PPG, 13.5 RPG and 9.5 APG, all while shooting an improved 46.1% from three.

On his historic run, he became the first NBA player to record over 500 points, 250 rebounds and 150 assists in one postseason, while also recording 10 triple-doubles, also the most ever in a single postseason run.

Without Jokić, the Denver Nuggets would arguably not be in the position they are in now as the reigning NBA champions. By having him as their franchise-piece going forward, the sky is the limit on how many NBA championships they can win while he is in the prime of his career.