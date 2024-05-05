Highlights The Minnesota Timberwolves had multiple defenders guard Nikola Jokić, limiting his scoring and playmaking

Denver needs to create more scoring opportunities for Jokić's teammates

The Nuggets must focus on executing and being more consistent on offense to win Game 2.

As the reigning NBA Finals MVP, people expect a lot from Nikola Jokic . The two-time NBA MVP is no stranger to the spotlight and when he is in that spotlight, he typically shines. But tonight, that wasn't the case, as the Minnesota Timberwolves went into Denver and came away with a 106-99 victory in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals. It was Minnesota's first second-round win in 20 years and the first time Denver Nuggets lost a home game since March 29. The opponent on March 29? The Timberwolves.

So what about Minnesota seems to stifle the Nuggets at home and, particularly, Jokić? The Timberwolves have a rare combination of two 7-foot-tall players and multiple other active defenders that can guard Jokić all over the court. Here's how they shut him down in Game 1.

What Minnesota Did to Attack Jokić

They had multiple players switching on him all game

Nikola Jokić did finish with 32 points in Game 1 to lead the Denver Nuggets. But he went 11 for 25 from the floor and 2 for 9 from three-point range. He also only grabbed eight rebounds, much lower than the 12.4 he averaged during the regular season. The Nuggets seemed to run most of their offense through Jokić, which isn't uncommon. What makes him special is his ability to shoot from all over the court and his sight and passing abilities for a big man.

But in Game 1, he never really had open looks or was able to see the court fully. That was mostly because Minnesota utilized Rudy Gobert , Karl-Anthony Towns , and Naz Reid to guard Jokić throughout the game. All three of them have the size to match Jokić, and Towns can guard him farther out on the perimeter while Reid and Gobert can bang with him down low. Gobert is a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and Reid is the current NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner. It gives Minnesota's coaching staff plenty of choices on how they want to defend the offense.

Assistant coach Micah Nori, who was the main point man on the bench for the Timberwolves as head coach Chris Finch is sitting back on the bench after knee surgery, said that the Timberwolves have options on how to play Jokić.

“Whether it’s Rudy guarding him at times, Naz, Kyle, KAT, and all that…that takes a toll on them.” -Micah Nori

Jokić had a game-high seven turnovers and put up a -12 plus/minus in the game.

What Can Denver Do Going Forward?

Find more spacing for the MVP

It was obvious that the game plan for Minnesota was to focus heavily on Jokić and make Denver find other ways of scoring. Inside the NBA's Kenny Smith noted that he saw Jokić look more uncomfortable than he'd ever seen him.

"Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid, those three guys sped The Joker up for the first time that I've ever seen in basketball." -Kenny Smith

Denver has to get Jamal Murray going. He is the team's second-best player and its best creator off the dribble. Whether they are finding ways of screening to get him open for perimeter shots or clearing out some space and letting him attack his man, Murray has to find ways to make plays. He only scored 17 points in Game 1.

Denver coach Michael Malone can also aim to draw defenders away from Jokić when he has the ball by working more backdoor cuts, which could allow Jokić to find open men for assists, which would then keep Minnesota more honest throughout the game and potentially give Jokić more one-on-one matchups.

If Jokić can find men open, his teammates must knock down shots. Murray missed eight shots. Michael Porter Jr. missed seven. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope only chipped in six points. The Nuggets just have to be more consistent on the offensive end.

Porter Jr. didn't sound too worried after the game.

"They’re a great defensive team. They’re going to pressure us and make it uncomfortable. We just have to execute and be physical, strong in our spots. I think we’ll be all right." -Michael Porter Jr.

Of course, the Nuggets won't be all right if Anthony Edwards continues to have his way on offense for the Timberwolves. But that's another story, and another headache, for Malone to figure out for Game 2.