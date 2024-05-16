Highlights Nikola Jokić's playmaking skills lead the Nuggets' offense seamlessly.

The Nuggets starters have stepped up when needed in various matchups.

Caldwell-Pope and Gordon elevate the Nuggets' defense significantly.

The Denver Nuggets gained a 3-2 series lead against the Minnesota Timberwolves last night after they won Game 5 by a score of 112-97. The momentum shifted their way after they bounced back and won two straight games on the road in Minnesota, and it translated over to their contest last night.

Nikola Jokić was the driving force behind the Nuggets' victory as he had 40 points, 7 rebounds, 13 assists, all while not turning over the ball. It was a dominant performance that made the Defensive Player of the Year winner, Rudy Gobert, look like a traffic cone.

Although Jokić was outstanding and the main reason the Nuggets were able to come away with the win, his dominance opened up the offense for the other players on the court, who also stepped up.

Around Jokić is a starting five that complement one another and fit together. It is a mold that hasn't been replicated anywhere else.

Playing Through Jokić

The Nuggets' system stems from Jokić's unselfishness

Jokić is the conductor of the Nuggets' system, especially offensively. Jokić led the entire NBA in touches per game for the sixth straight season. During that same span, he has led the NBA playoffs in touches per game in all but one year.

Despite leading the league in touches per game for all those years, he hasn't cracked the top 10 in time of possession once or been even close to it. Of the 572 players who played NBA minutes this season, Jokić was 213th in average time of possession per touch at 2.83 seconds.

Jokić's touch statistics vs other superstars - 2024 playoffs Player Touches per game Time of poss. (mins) Avg. secs per touch Avg. dribbles per touch Nikola Jokić 113.7 5.8 3.08 1.74 Jalen Brunson 96.6 10.3 6.42 6.38 Luka Doncic 93.5 8.7 5.56 4.71 Anthony Edwards 85.1 7.6 5.34 5.28 Jayson Tatum 79.0 5.0 3.84 2.59

In these playoffs, Jokić is taking fewer dribbles per touch than Duncan Robinson, someone who is well known for not dribbling the ball much, if at all.

His method of getting the ball and quickly moving it has molded this Nuggets' offense into a powerhouse and well-oiled machine. It promotes passing and good ball movement and his teammates feed off of it.

After game 4 of the Nuggets' series against the Timberwolves, Jokić's teammate Aaron Gordon had this to say about where he learned to be selfless via Katy Winge of Altitude Sports:

"That guy [Jokić], man, that's where I learned to be selfless. I learned it from him, and he's the best basketball player in the world... If a 3-time MVP can do it, I can do it too."

Gordon is one of many Nuggets players to speak up on how Jokić's unselfishness is infectious. Gordon raved about Jokić more after his incredible Game 5 performance.

Jokić is currently leading the playoffs in assists per game at 9.5 a game, and the Nuggets as a team are second in the playoffs in assists per game at 26.3 a game, only trailing the Indiana Pacers.

Another Starter Always Steps Up

A different Nuggets' starter plays well every game

What is so great about the Nuggets' starting lineup is that if one player is struggling, another is bound to step up and have a good game. It is very far and in between that the entire starting lineup struggles.

Typically, at least two players play well enough, which allows the Nuggets to stay in so many close games even when they play badly as a team. Game 2 against the Timberwolves was a rare occasion where the entire Nuggets' starting five looked flat and uninterested. Their starting lineup only combined for 57 points.

The following game, their starters were the exact opposite and dominated the Timberwolves, combining for 90 points, which is 10 more points than their entire team scored in game 2.

Each series is different for the Nuggets and different players have more impact against certain teams. Michael Porter Jr. was incredible in round one against the Los Angeles Lakers but has struggled to get things going against the Timberwolves, who are a tougher matchup for him.

Gordon is the exact opposite. He has excelled against the Timberwolves after struggling on offense against the Lakers.

Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr.'s stats - Round 1 vs Round 2 2024 playoffs Category Gordon Round 1 Gordon Round 2 Porter Jr. Round 1 Porter Jr. Round 2 PPG 13.8 17.4 22.8 12.0 RPG 9.8 5.2 8.4 5.0 APG 4.6 4.8 1.2 1.2 FG% 52.8% 66.0% 55.3% 40.8% 3P% 10.0% 61.5% 48.8% 39.3%

Every series presents a different matchup, and the Nuggets are a team that was built to withstand whatever matchup is thrown at them with a variety of archetypes within their starting lineup.

They have a star guard who dominates against smaller guards, a perfect 'three and D' archetype, an elite 6'10" three-point shooter who has improved on the defensive end, an elite versatile defender who is a bully anywhere near the paint on offense and the three-time league MVP in the middle, guiding the course.

Teams can do their best to shut down a couple of those players, but stopping all five of them is asking the impossible.

The scariest part about the Nuggets is Jamal Murray has been relatively ineffective in these playoffs, by his standards, outside his massive shots in the moment, like his game-winning shots against the Lakers and his half-court heave against the Timberwolves.

Fantastic Individual and Team Defense

Great individual defenders are the glue of the defense

The Nuggets are obviously known for their dominant offense led by Jokić, but what does get talked about enough is how good of a defensive team they are. Their trades for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Gordon are not talked about enough. The amount of value the Nuggets got in return for what they gave up makes those trades two of the most valuable trades for any team this decade.

Caldwell-Pope and Gordon completely changed the landscape of the Nuggets' defense and made them go from a middle-of-the-pack defense to one of the best. Caldwell-Pope is one of the best point of attack defenders in the entire league and is capable of matching up with most guards.

Gordon, on the other hand, is one of the most versatile defenders in the league. In these playoffs alone, he has spent time guarding Anthony Edwards, Karl Anthony-Towns, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis. He has done an incredible job on all of those players, who were all All-Stars this season.

Gordon has a DFG% of 46.6 when he's the primary defender, which is 4.7 percent worse than those players typically shoot in these playoffs.

Not only are Caldwell-Pope and Gordon elite on-ball defenders, but they are great off the ball at denying easy passes and keeping up with their guy. They have become the glue guys for the Nuggets' defense and help cover some of the defensive lapses of Jokić and Murray.

The Nuggets' defensive rotations are incredible as a whole, no matter who is on the court. If they rotate, the next guy is always sprinting out to cover the guy they switched off. It is a massive reason why the Nuggets have held the Timberwolves to only 98 points per game over these last three games.

Although Jokić isn't known for his defense, his quick hands and disruptiveness within the passing lane have led to 17 steals, which leads all players in the playoffs, and gives the Nuggets easy opportunities in the fast break.

The Nuggets will look to carry over their solid defense into Game 6 and close out the Timberwolves.