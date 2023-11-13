Highlights The Denver Nuggets have had a strong start to the season, currently holding the top spot in the Western Conference standings with an 8-2 record.

Despite losing Jamal Murray to injury, the Nuggets believe they have enough depth to maintain their position at the top of the West.

Murray's absence will be a big loss, but other players like Reggie Jackson, Michael Porter Jr., and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will need to step up for the Nuggets to continue competing at a high level.

The NBA’s reigning champions, the Denver Nuggets have kicked off this season where they left off, being a dominant force on both ends of the floor and showing the rest of the league as to why they are still the team to beat this year. However, they have suffered a major injury setback with their primary playmaker Jamal Murray expected to be out until December with a hamstring strain. Nevertheless, NBA writer Mark Medina believes that the Nuggets won’t rush the 26-year-old back to the court as they still see the NBA championship as the ‘big picture’ and thus, will prioritize his health.

Start to the season

The Nuggets have got off to a blistering start this season, where through their first 10 games, they boast an 8-2 record, with their two losses coming to the surging Minnesota Timberwolves and the new-look Houston Rockets. Nevertheless, as it stands, they still don the top spot in the Western Conference standings.

However, things could never possibly run all that smoothly, and Denver has had to contend with the loss of a key contributor in Jamal Murray, who is currently seeing time on the sidelines with a right hamstring strain. Per a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the expectation is that the 26-year-old will miss the remainder of November, with the Nuggets organization expected to take a “cautious approach to assure that there will be no lingering issues” and as such, it is estimated that for his injury to fully heal, the point-guard will need three-to-four weeks off before he can return to the court.

Fortunately for Denver, though, they have a solid veteran back-up in Reggie Jackson to take over the reins while Murray is absent, with the 13-year pro more than comfortable slotting into a starting role, having seen time as an NBA starter throughout his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons and L.A. Clippers. So far this season, the combo guard is averaging 10.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, shooting a true percentage of 52.7 percent. Furthermore, with his seven-foot wingspan, despite standing at six-foot-three, he offers a huge defensive presence, and currently has a defensive rating of 98.8, the best on the Nuggets roster of those to feature in more than five games this season.

Medina – Nuggets ‘can tread water enough to still stay at the top of the Western Conference’

Despite Murray’s injury setback, Medina believes that the Nuggets still have the roster depth to ‘tread the water’ without him and stay afloat at the top of the West while they wait for his return to a full bill of health. However, he notes that he would be surprised if they continue to maintain the same level of dominance with Murray off the floor, even though they haven’t appeared to have suffered too much of a drop-off since last season’s title-winning run.

“The Nuggets still have an [8-2] record. But it just really comes down to how significant Jamal Murray's injury will be. Michael Malone, the Nuggets head coach, said that this isn't a one or two-game injury and I think, because they're thinking of the big picture about the NBA championship, they're going to prioritize health. But when you're looking at the landscape of the NBA, obviously, the Denver Nuggets have shown that there hasn't been much of a drop-off from their championship run. But the landscape is wide open here.”

The journalist further went on to tell GIVEMESPORT…

“But I think more importantly, it's about the Nuggets’ ability to win a championship and so long as it's not a month-long injury or season ending, they will be fine, but it will be challenging. I would be surprised that they're maintaining this level of dominance, where they're [eight and two], maybe they start experiencing some losses. But I think even with Jamal Murray's absence, at least in the short term, they can tread water enough to still stay at the top of the Western Conference.”

Murray’s impact on the Nuggets

Through his first seven games of the new regular season, prior to sustaining his injury against the Chicago Bulls, Murray was averaging 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and a career-high 7.4 assists, shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from behind the three-point line, also a career-high.

Jamal Murray - NBA Career Statistics Minutes Played 30.5 Points 16.9 Assists 4.3 Rebounds 3.7 Steals 0.9 Blocks 0.3 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Murray was one of the cornerstones of the Nuggets’ championship run, the first in their franchise history, along with two-time MVP Nikola Jokić, and together they are arguably seen as one of the best duos in the league. During their post-season stretch, Murray posted a glittering 26.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists, and likely had the self-expectation that he would kick on from there this season as he seeks his first NBA All-Star call-up.

No doubt, his absence will be a big loss to the Nuggets, but his five-time All-Star teammate, Jokić, isn’t too worried about the team having to hold down the fort without their primary playmaker, believing that their complementary players will step up and play their part. Speaking to reporters last week, the Serbian big man said: “If we miss a guy, we have guys that can step in and get the job done… Our system is good because everyone that we put on the court can play… Maybe they won’t get 30, but they can fill spots in other ways”. Denver are 2-1 since Murray’s injury, but are still top-six in the league for offensive rating (117.6) and defensive rating (108.7), which ranks them fourth in the league overall for net-rating (106.1).

While the Denver Nuggets will indisputably miss the presence of Jamal Murray while he takes the time needed to make a full recovery, the reigning champions have the belief that they can weather the storm no matter who is on the court, and while that starts with Nikola Jokić, other guys, including Reggie Jackson, Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope all now need to elevate their respective games if they are to continue to compete at the top of the Western Conference. Still being very early on in the season, there is no better test for seeing whether the Nuggets' depth can prevail while navigating through roster injury than now, as they look ahead at the bigger picture of hoping to achieve a title repeat.