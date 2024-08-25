Key Takeaways The Nuggets still boast a talented core four, headlined by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

Denver's bench is a serious concern, posting a -463 total box plus/minus last season.

Free-agent acquisition Russell Westbrook will look to revamp the second unit.

The Denver Nuggets suffered a surprising second-round playoff loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves last season.

Nevertheless, the Nuggets still boast the best player in the association in three-time MVP Nikola Jokic . Their core four of Jokic, Jamal Murray , Aaron Gordon , and Michael Porter Jr. posted a net rating of +13.2 last season.

Their depth is a real problem, however. Last season, the Nuggets' bench recorded a total box plus/minus of -463; that was the sixth-worst mark in the league, ahead of only the Detroit Pistons , San Antonio Spurs , Washington Wizards , Portland Trail Blazers , and Utah Jazz . As a team competing for a title, that is not where the Nuggets want to be.

In July, the front office made a splashy move, signing veteran point guard Russell Westbrook to bolster the second unit. This season, the Nuggets will rely on the continued development of their young players and the addition of Westbrook to improve their depth, as they aim to make a second championship run.

Let's take a look at their projected rotations.

Denver Nuggets - Projected Starters

Christian Braun moves into the starting five

Close

Denver Nuggets Projected Starting Lineup PG Jamal Murray SG Christian Braun SF Michael Porter Jr. PF Aaron Gordon C Nikola Jokic

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was an integral piece of Denver's success. As a prototypical 3-and-D wing, he was a perfect fit alongside the team's four stars. Over the last two seasons, KCP shot 41.5 percent from three-point range, while providing quality perimeter defense.

Last season, the Nuggets were +16.2 points better per 100 possessions with him on the floor, per Cleaning The Glass. That ranked in the 99th percentile in the NBA. Only two players in the league posted better marks than him (minimum 200 minutes): Jokic and OG Anunoby.

Unfortunately, the Nuggets were not able to retain him during the offseason, as he signed a three-year, $66 million contract with the Orlando Magic. The front office explored big-name targets to replace him. The Athletic's Sam Amick and Anthony Slater reported that the team had interest in both Paul George and Klay Thompson. However, no major moves came to fruition.

In July, head coach Michael Malone stated that the open starting spot will be a competition, per Ryan Blackburn of Mile High Sports.

"We have an open spot. We have Christian Braun… I'm not giving that spot to anybody. It's going to be a competition." - Michael Malone

Braun is the logical choice. The 23-year-old guard has emerged as a valuable rotation player for the franchise. He is a good backcourt defender.

During the postseason, he backed that up, holding Anthony Edwards to 14 points on 4-12 shooting across 120.1 partial possessions. In addition, Braun's three-point percentage improved to 38.4 percent last season.

Denver Nuggets - Projected Bench

Russell Westbrook looks to spark an underwhelming second unit

Denver Nuggets Projected Bench Unit PG Russell Westbrook SG Julian Strawther SF Hunter Tyson PF Peyton Watson C Dario Saric

As previously mentioned, the Nuggets' bench ranked towards the bottom of the league in box plus/minus. To help turn that around, the front office made a big move, signing former MVP Russell Westbrook.

Is Westbrook at his MVP peak? Not anymore. Is he still a good player? Absolutely.

Westbrook's impact with the Clippers has been understated. He embraced his role, taking on a defensive-minded mentality and reducing his offensive workload to accommodate Kawhi Leonard , Paul George , and James Harden . In Denver, he can inject some much-needed energy into the second unit and be a playmaker for the supporting cast.

When needed, Westbrook was able to step up and play at an All-Star level for the Clippers, as well. During the 2023 playoffs, he averaged 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.2 steals in the first round against the Phoenix Suns . That is valuable depth on a two-year, $6.8 million contract.

Strawther, Tyson, and Watson are all young players with potential. The Nuggets are banking on them to develop over the course of the season. Having Westbrook at point guard should alleviate some of the offensive pressure for them early on.

Saric is a veteran big man who is a capable passer and shooter. Last season, he shot 37.6 percent from deep and averaged 4.7 assists per 36 minutes as a member of the Golden State Warriors . From a spacing standpoint, he is a natural fit for this group.

If Malone wants a larger interior presence, veteran center DeAndre Jordan remains an option, as well.

Denver Nuggets - Projected Clutch Lineup

The Nuggets stick with their starting lineup

Denver Nuggets Projected Closing Lineup PG Jamal Murray SG Christian Braun SF Michael Porter Jr. PF Aaron Gordon C Nikola Jokic

This one is easy. Malone relied on his starting five in crunch time last season. Do not expect that to change in 2024-25.

Murray, Porter, Gordon, and Jokic will absolutely remain on the floor. Braun is the only potential question mark.

Could Westbrook eventually overtake him? Possibly. However, you don't want to take the ball out of the hands of Jokic or Murray in big moments. With that in consideration, does Westbrook offer enough value off-ball? That is something worth monitoring when the season starts.

Expect Malone to roll with Braun to begin the season, but it is subject to change, especially if another young Nuggets' wing has a breakout year.

Jokic's all-around dominance extended into crunch time last season. In the clutch, he posted 129 total points (4th-most in the NBA), 44 total rebounds (tied for 4th-most in the NBA), and 20 total assists (tied for 10th-most in the NBA).

In the clutch, Murray posted some ridiculous numbers in his own right. He scored 60 total clutch points on an absurd 57.1/40.0/84.2 shooting split. That efficiency extended into the playoffs, where he made eight out of his nine clutch field goal attempts.

That duo should continue to deliver at a high level in 2024-25.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, NBA, Cleaning the Glass, and Basketball Reference.