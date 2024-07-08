Highlights The Denver Nuggets need to address lineup gaps, including a backup center and off-the-dribble shot creation.

Russell Westbrook can fill the sixth-man role and provide bench scoring for the Nuggets.

Westbrook's weaknesses, such as poor decision-making and inability to hit open jumpers, make him unsuitable for closing games.

After appearing nearly unbeatable on their way to the 2023 NBA Championship, the Denver Nuggets regressed in 2024 as they suffered a premature second-round exit at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves . Denver clearly didn't match up well with the size, strength, and athleticism that the Wolves threw at them, and they blew a 20-point, second-half lead in Game 7, so the team's fall-off has definitely been exaggerated.

However, Denver has some clear issues that need to be solved if they want to return to their peak championship form. They need to fill the gap in the starting lineup left by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 's departure, find a backup center to spell Nikola Jokic , and acquire more off-the-dribble shot creation. The last two of these issues listed cost them against Minnesota's huge, athletic lineup.

With that said, there is one Denver problem that can actually be fixed with one realistic move: their lack of bench scoring and the hole it puts them in when their starters get a rest.

Denver Should Acquire Westbrook

The former MVP can fill the sixth-man role and bring a spark off the bench

If one wishes to explain that the Nuggets bench has struggled in recent seasons behind their stellar starting group, they simply have to look at the players who have made up these units. In 2023, they were able to put together a decent bench with Bruce Brown , Jeff Green , and Christian Braun , but that has completely fallen apart in 2024 and entering 2025. Brown and Green have left for other teams, and Braun is poised to join the starting lineup after Pope exited for the Orlando Magic .

With Reggie Jackson also leaving the team, Denver is left with a completely uncertain bench group consisting of Julian Strawther , Peyton Watson , Dario Saric , and DaRon Holmes II . Zeke Nnaji and Jalen Pickett are young players who may also crack into the rotation. The point is, the Nuggets have almost no depth beyond their starters unless several of these guys have unforeseen developments quicker than expected.

Denver's Bench Woes Season NRTG Rank 2024 Playoffs -1.1 8th of 16 2024 Regular Season -1.5 22nd of 30 2023 Playoffs +0.7 6th of 16 2023 Regular Season -3.7 29th of 30 2022 Playoffs -1.4 10th of 16 2022 Regular Season -1.7 23rd of 30

For a team that just won a title a year ago and is looking to re-establish themselves as kings of the West, waiting for inconsistent young players to reach their potential this year would be foolish. With that in mind, Denver should execute on their rumored interest in former MVP Russell Westbrook and trade for the veteran point guard to run their bench unit.

Westbrook may be out of his athletic prime, but he remains an extremely explosive ballhandler who can beat defenders off the dribble with ease and create offense for his team. At age 35, he is now best used as a sixth man who can be the primary initiator for a squad's bench, as he is still very overqualified to punish weaker defenders that typically run with second units.

He is still too quick and strong for most backup guards, and has experience as a team's top ballhandler, making him the perfect guy to orchestrate for Denver's bench group. Plugging him into a unit of young players should help those guys along by removing the burden of creation that they are unqualified for.

Westbrook Can Provide Energy For A Team That Lacks It

Nuggets desperately need athleticism and physicality

As mentioned before, the clear shortcoming for the Nuggets that was exposed by the Timberwolves in their painful seven-game defeat in the second round was their lack of physical imposition on the game compared to Minnesota's waves of physicality. The Wolves were just the more aggressive team on both ends, brought more size and strength, and ran the Nuggets off the floor in transition.

Adding Westbrook off the bench won't solve this issue entirely, but it could certainly help alleviate those concerns and bring a spark for 20-25 minutes a game. Denver hopes that adding Braun to the starting five will elevate the physicality and athleticism of that group, but their bench desperately needs an energy boost to keep them attached in games while Jokić, Jamal Murray , and company are off the floor.

Westbrook off the Bench Season NRTG MPG PPG APG 2024 Playoffs +2.3 19.0 6.3 1.7 2024 Regular Season +2.5 20.7 10.5 4.1

If Denver was able to curtail just two or three of the Wolves' huge runs in Game 1, 2, or 7 with a sparkplug off the bench, they may have been able to escape that series. Westbrook may just be that guy.

Nuggets Cannot Play Westbrook To Close Games

His weaknesses will cost Denver

Russell Westbrook has had the same exact deficiencies in his game for his entire career, even when he was one of the very best players in the league for a decade. These issues cost the Oklahoma City Thunder many playoff games throughout his time there and have surfaced in an uglier fashion when he was misused on teams later in his career, notably the L.A. Lakers .

Now that Westbrook is out of his athletic prime, his weaknesses have made him unplayable as a full-time starter and especially in late-game situations. His atrocious decision-making, tunnel vision, and inability to hit an open jumper make him one of the worst clutch players in the entire league.

Westbrook's Clutch Struggles Season FG% GP Team W-L NRTG 2024 27.3% 18 8-10 +19.2 2023 38.6% 32 12-20 -3.5 2022 43.0% 44 19-25 -7.0

*Clutch is defined as 5 minutes or less left and no more than a 5-point lead/deficit

Time and time again in his career, Westbrook has thrown away games with inexplicable turnovers, silly shot selection, and a terrible jumper. Nowadays, the benefits of his game aren't worth the downsides he provides in a large sample size or high-leverage situations.

Hopefully, for Denver, Braun will pan out as their fifth starter and can close games for the Nuggets. Westbrook can serve a perfect role as a bench leader for around 20 minutes a night.