Key Takeaways The Nuggets lost a key starter in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and added former MVP Russell Westbrook in the off-season.

Christian Braun is expected to fill Caldwell-Pope's shoes as the starting shooting guard.

Denver's depth relies on young players stepping up.

After winning their first NBA championship in 2023, the Denver Nuggets suffered an earlier-than-expected playoff exit at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round this past season.

For a while, it looked like the Nuggets would cruise their way back to the Western Conference Finals when they went up by 20 points in Game 7 versus Minnesota. But Denver experienced a massive meltdown in the second half as the Timberwolves stormed their way back and dethroned the then-defending champions in their own building.

With that gutting defeat, the Nuggets will look to avenge a disappointing campaign and get back the title they failed to defend. With Nikola Jokic , who remains widely regarded as the best player in the world, leading the team, Denver is still one of the top contenders in the NBA.

However, they are no longer perceived as the untouchable and dominant force that cruised through the playoffs and reached the summit just two years ago.

With the 2024-25 season just right around the corner, here is a preview of the Denver Nuggets' 2024-25 NBA season.

Denver Nuggets Offseason Recap

Nuggets lost a key piece this summer

For the second straight offseason, the Nuggets lost a key piece of their championship core. Last year, it was Bruce Brown and Jeff Green . This year, starting shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope signed with the Orlando Magic in free agency.

Losing Caldwell-Pope was gutting for the Nuggets. The 3-and-D guard played a vital role as Denver's primary perimeter defender and was the perfect complementary piece offensively with his efficiency from beyond the arc. In his two seasons with the Nuggets, Caldwell-Pope shot 41.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Denver also lost Reggie Jackson , whom the team traded to the Charlotte Hornets along with three second round picks, in what was essentially a salary dump. They also opted not to bring back veteran guard Justin Holiday, who appeared in 58 games and averaged nearly 15 minutes a night.

The Nuggets did replenish their backcourt depth by claiming former league MVP Russell Westbrook off waivers. Westbrook was waived by the Los Angeles Clippers and now has a chance to win a championship playing as the backup point guard in Denver.

Denver also added veteran big man Dario Saric , who played with the Golden State Warriors last season. Saric, who is a capable passer and floor-spacer, provides the Nuggets with a serviceable backup for Nikola Jokić.

The Nuggets also selected DaRon Holmes II with the 22nd overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Holmes was expected to play right away, but he tore his Achilles during his Summer League debut and has now been ruled out for the 2024-25 season.

Denver also made a key extension by signing star point guard Jamal Murray to a massive deal that will keep him in Denver for the long haul.

Denver Nuggets Offseason Summary Extensions Signed Jamal Murray to 4-yr, $207M extension Additions Russell Westbrook (free agency via waivers) Dario Saric (free agency) DaRon Holmes II (Drafted 22nd overall) Subtractions Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (signed with Magic) Reggie Jackson (traded) Justin Holiday (free agent) Collin Gillespie (signed with Suns) Retentions Deandre Jordan Vlatko Cancar

The Nuggets' core four is still intact with Jokic, Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Aaron Gordon still in tow. But what does Denver's depth look like?

Denver Nuggets Projected Depth Chart

A lot of young wildcards on the Nuggets roster