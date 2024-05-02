Highlights Denver's role players need to improve shooting percentages to support Michael Porter Jr.

The Nuggets must capitalize on open shots in the second round against the Timberwolves.

Jamal Murray needs to get off to better starts in games against the tough Timberwolves defense.

The Denver Nuggets sent the Los Angeles Lakers packing in a gentleman's sweep thanks to Jamal Murray's late-game heroics.

Although the Nuggets ended the series in five games, it was a close series that saw the Lakers leading the majority of the time. The Lakers led at halftime in all five games, and they blew double-digit leads in three of the Nuggets' wins.

The Nuggets did themselves no favors as they played very poorly by their standards, especially shooting-wise.

Their only consistent shooter throughout the series was Michael Porter Jr., who had the best playoff series of his career.

If they want to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in round two, they will need others outside of Porter Jr. to step up and shoot better.

Role Players Need to Improve Their Percentages

Almost everyone shot below their season average against the Lakers

The Nuggets' role players are the driving force of the team and complement Nikola Jokić and Murray very well, but outside of Porter Jr., they shot very poorly in the first-round series against the Lakers, both from the field and from three.

Obviously, the playoffs are a much harder atmosphere and both the physicality and defensive intensity are ramped up to a new level, but the dip in percentages for the Nuggets' role players is more than just good Lakers defense.

It is a small five-game sample that saw solid defensive games from both squads, but they were missing a massive chunk of open shots as well.

Nuggets role players season averages vs Lakers series - shooting percentages Player Season FG% Lakers series FG% Season 3P% Lakers series 3P% Aaron Gordon 55.6% 52.8% 29.0% 10.0% Michael Porter Jr. 48.4% 55.3% 39.7% 48.8% Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 46.0% 37.2% 40.6% 28.6% Christian Braun 46.0% 36.4% 38.4% 0% Peyton Watson 46.5% 35.3% 29.6% 30% Reggie Jackson 43.1% 28.6% 35.9% 30.8%

Every player outside Porter Jr. shot below their season average in field goal percentage, with most of them dropping a significant amount. The Timberwolves are a much tougher team defensively, so when the Nuggets get open looks, they need to go in.

Porter Jr.'s success in round one was extremely impressive as it is the best he has shot in a playoff series, but is even more impressive due to his off-court issues with his brothers.

His resilience and play during round one is an extremely important factor in why they were able to win in five games.

As a team, the Nuggets only averaged 10.6 made threes a game in the first round, which would've placed last among all teams in the regular season. It is currently the third worst of playoff teams who have yet to be eliminated, only ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic, who have been in a defensive slugfest.

Jokić was clearly trying to get his teammates open shots in the first and second quarters as he was prioritizing passing over shooting, but it wasn't working for the Nuggets.

If Jokić remains in a pass-first mode heading into the second round, the Nuggets role players should be receiving good looks that they need to knock down, especially to get their confidence going.

Nuggets Need to Make the Open Shots

Nuggets need to capitalize on open looks in second round

The Nuggets are coming off of a series where they could not hit the broadside of a barn from three, on open shots especially.

It is something that the Timberwolves would easily take advantage of in the second round, as they were one of the best two-way teams in the first round.

Nuggets three-point shooting based on closest defender - Regular season vs Playoffs Closest Defender Regular Season Playoffs 0-2 Feet 37.5% 50% 2-4 Feet 33.2% 41.4% 4-6 Feet 35.1% 26.3% 6+ Feet 39.5% 29.8%

The Nuggets are making shots at a rate that is the opposite of what they were making in the regular season. They currently lead the entire playoffs, shooting 41.4% with defenders 2–4 feet away, but are second to last when the defender is 4–6 feet away and fourth to last when the defender is 6+ feet away.

A big reason for them making contested threes at such a high rate is because Porter Jr. has made an insane percentage of his threes, regardless of where his defenders are, because he can shoot over them.

If it weren't for Porter Jr., the Nuggets would likely be dead last in every single category percentage-wise.

The Timberwolves are coming off a series where they swarmed the Phoenix Suns in a series where Anthony Edwards dominated, showing he is the real deal.

Although the Suns shot at a good rate from the field during their series, the Timberwolves forced them to 13.5 turnovers a game.

What is more impressive is that the Timberwolves held the Suns to only 75.8 shots a game and only 26.0 threes a game, both being the lowest of the playoff teams by a wide margin.

If that theme remains the case against the Nuggets, it gives them even more of a reason to be making their open shots.

Murray Must Get Off to Better Starts

Murray's slow starts won't cut it in second round

Murray is coming off a series where he hit two game-winning shots, one in game two and one to send the Lakers home in game five.

Despite him hitting incredibly clutch shots consistently throughout the series, he struggled to shoot the ball the entire series outside the fourth quarter.

Jamal Murray's shooting in first 3 quarters vs fourth quarter - Lakers series Category First 3 Quarters Fourth Quarter FG% 36.6% 47.4% 3P% 19.2% 37.5% FT% 80% 100%

With an upcoming matchup against the Timberwolves, who were easily the best defense in the regular season, Murray will have to get out to better starts. It will be much more challenging to erase leads against the Timberwolves' stout defense than it was against the Lakers.

The Timberwolves held the high-powered Suns to only 103.3 points a game, while scoring 118.3 a game themselves, a 15.0 net rating, which is third in the playoffs so far.

Murray will likely be guarded by Jaden McDaniels, who has consistently been one of the league's top defenders this entire season, and missed the entirety of the playoff series between these two teams a season ago.

Murray never stays on slumps for long, as shown in the Lakers series, and he always shows up in big moments, but the Nuggets need him to get it going earlier on in games, so they don't have to be playing from behind every game.

Against a clearly superior team, the Nuggets need the fourth-quarter Murray from round one to show up the entire time during this upcoming round if they want to beat the Timberwolves.