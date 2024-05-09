Highlights The Denver Nuggets are viewed as frontrunners, but got hit with adversity in their second-round matchup.

Jamal Murray's emotional meltdown and fines affect the team negatively.

Nikola Jokic's lackluster performance and coaching controversies reflect poorly on team commitment.

For the first time since the 2022-23 NBA season began, the Denver Nuggets are staring in the face of true adversity. On Monday, the Minnesota Timberwolves ran the Nuggets off of their home floor to take a commanding 2-0 lead heading back to Minnesota.

What came with it was the Nuggets showing the world who they are: a group of frontrunners that caught the league in a transition period.

It is no secret that Denver is a really, really good team. Nikola Jokic is one of the game’s all-time greats and his supporting cast has shown what they are capable of in the postseason. Jamal Murray has been one of the league’s all-time playoff risers. Aaron Gordon has looked like a true star in his role, and Michael Malone fully embodies the team’s hard-nosed, homegrown persona.

The problem is that Denver has not quite figured out how to lose. In Monday’s 106-80 loss against Minnesota, the Nuggets had several shockingly embarrassing moments, and that is not about their play on the court.

The Murray Meltdown

Jamal Murray got fined for throwing items on the court

Jamal Murray, who has been given the ‘closer’ moniker, is supposed to be Denver’s steady hand in moments of consequence. On Monday night, though, Murray completely melted down emotionally when the going got tough. After taking exception to the referees’ calls, Murray made a money sign gesture at the officials, an act that cost Timberwolves’ C Rudy Gobert $100,000 during the regular season.

Murray was whining to anyone who would listen: the officials, his coach, Reggie Miller at the table, and even his dad in the crowd. It was, at the very least, a pathetic display of an inability to control his emotions in a moment(s) of doubt.

Later in the contest, the 27-year-old Canadian escalated things a step further, as he proceeded to throw a towel and heat pack onto the court (and seemingly at the referee) from the bench. While the heat pack landed at the feet of the players on the court and, luckily, nobody was injured, it was just another shameful act by a poor loser this postseason.

Was it the most dangerous? The most shocking? The answer, definitively, is no. However, throwing an item from the end of the bench onto the court while scoring 8 points on 18 shots in the biggest game of your season, is downright sad. It is a move that not even the biggest fans of Denver or Murray could defend. It showed mental weakness on Murray’s part. It showed cowardice.

After the game, Murray refused to speak to reporters and defended his actions. On Wednesday, Murray offered very little explanation but did change his tune.

"I mean it is what it is and I take everything in full responsibility, so on to the next,"

Apparently, Gobert did not get his money’s worth in March because Murray received the same penalty: a $100,000 fine. While no true basketball fan should want to see Murray suspended, the contrast of the two offenses and the similarity of the penalties is noteworthy, at a minimum.

Joker Quits?

Game 2 saw a lackluster effort from the MVP

What may be even more concerning for Nuggets’ fans is the demeanor of Nikola Jokić in the second half of Game 2. He did nothing embarrassing, nothing inflammatory. He never approached a technical foul.

What it did look like, though, is that the now 3x NBA MVP quit. As the defending champion. In Game 2 of the second round. At home.

Nikola Jokić's Game 2 Stats Category 1st Half 2nd Half Points 8 8 Rebounds 6 10 Assists 7 1 FGA 8 5 FG% 37.5% 40%

Jokic, in the second half, looked completely uninterested in trying to score, posting just eight points and leaving the majority of the shot attempts to his teammates. His defense looked as bad as it has in two seasons, clearly a step slower than the Timberwolves’ bigs and rim attackers.

Practice What you Preach

Malone got in the face of a referee

Furthermore, Nuggets’ coach Michael Malone had his own embarrassing moment in Monday’s loss. Despite preaching keeping their poise “Whether we’re not getting calls, whatever it may be,” Malone had a moment in the first quarter of Game 2 where he walked fully onto the court and got into the face of NBA Official Marc Davis, having to subsequently be separated by other coaches and players.

It was a moment that baffled the NBA world, wondering how Malone was allowed to stay on the sidelines, let alone not even receiving a technical foul. In that moment, Malone embodied a different side of the Nuggets: the entitled frontrunner.

Malone has said in the past he believes that his getting into altercations with the referees can help spark his team. Was that his intention here, though? In the first quarter of a must-win game? It is certainly hard to fathom that that would be the case.

After all the talk of whether Malone is the Lakers' "daddy" last offseason, it looks like the Nuggets could be handing adoption papers to Anthony Edwards soon.