Highlights The Denver Nuggets became the first team in the Western Conference to clinch an NBA Playoff spot.

Denver Head Coach Michael Malone has made it clear that the Nuggets' ultimate goal is to repeat as NBA Champions.

The Denver Nuggets hold the longest active playoff streak in the Western Conference, securing their spot in six-straight postseasons.

The reigning NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets, maintained their dominance as they became the first team in the Western Conference to clinch a playoff spot following a 130-111 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite being without their second-best player, Jamal Murray, the Nuggets continue to display their next-man-up mentality as the others fill the void effectively. Although a milestone was reached for the Nuggets, no celebratory actions were taken. Instead, their eyes were set on greater things.

Denver had one of their better offensive games on Sunday afternoon, reaching the 130-point threshold for the 10th time this season. In the process, they set a season-high for three-pointers with 21 makes on 63.6 percent shooting from the field. Despite the overall outstanding play as a unit, the Nuggets didn't display signs of content. Head coach, Michael Malone, addressed the media, reassuring the mindset the team has.

"That wasn't the goal this year to make the playoffs. We have a bullseye on our back. We are the reigning world champs and our goal is to repeat." - Michael Malone

The Nuggets have made it evident that they have their eyes on securing the franchise's second NBA title. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope revealed that the team elected to turn down the traditional team trip to the White House, to remain focused on claiming the top seed in the conference. However, Malone made it clear that the milestone of clinching a playoff berth is still something "each team strives for" as it is a sign of "sustained success."

Denver holds the longest active playoff streak in the Western Conference with six consecutive years. Although they are home to one of the greatest players in the world, Nikola Jokić, they have been able to achieve this feat due to extraordinary depth.

Nuggets Depth Miles Ahead of the Competition

The supporting cast displayed the versatility of this team

The Cleveland Cavaliers are by no means a bad team. They are currently the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference and have played great basketball as of late. Donovan Mitchell played his second game since returning from his injury, resulting in the team being fully healthy. Regardless of all these facts, the Nuggets dominated emphatically, sending a message to the entire league.

In terms of dominance, much of the talk around the association has been about the play of the Boston Celtics. However, the Nuggets displayed one of the many ways they can defeat you and in this victory, it was Caldwell-Pope who stepped up.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Stats vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Category Stats PTS 22 AST 4 3PM 6 NET RATING +35

Caldwell-Pope put up a season-high in points and three-pointers made with 22 points and six conversions from beyond the arc. Along with his outstanding offensive production, he was great defensively, being Mitchell's main defender, holding him to just 13 points on 3-12 shooting from the field. Caldwell-Pope has been a leader for this team and voiced the importance of this victory.

"Tonight we really came out and showed who we are. Just getting after it defensively, rebounding, making shots, that's just Nuggets basketball." - Kentavious Caldwell Pope

Caldwell-Pope wasn't the only player to step up. Reggie Jackson continued to prove his worth, finishing with 19 points, while connecting on all five of his three-point shots. Jackson was a non-rotational player during the title run last season but has grown into one of coach Malone's most trusted players on the team.

As great as the supporting cast was for the Nuggets, the two-time NBA MVP, Nikola Jokić put up another absurd stat line of 26 points, 18 rebounds and 16 assists. Since the injury of the reigning MVP, Joel Embiid, Jokić has been the frontrunner to win the award this season. Malone couldn't give enough praise for how his superstar has taken the role of a leader.

"It speaks to why [Jokić] is going to be a three-time MVP... It speaks to his maturity, his leadership, his accountability, ownership, everything that you would apply to truly great players." - Michael Malone

The Nuggets have seven games remaining and currently hold a record of 52-23. Last season they were 53-29 and went on to win the NBA championship, and have only built upon their success this season. This team plays a brand of basketball that is free and disciplined, which creates one of the scariest teams to go up against in the league. Denver is building momentum as the postseason approaches and has positioned itself for another deep run.