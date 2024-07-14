Highlights The Nuggets seem to be wasting Nikola Jokić's prime by not making the right moves to stay at the top.

Key players like Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope left for nothing, and the Nuggets didn't bother to get real replacements for either.

With their rivals getting stronger, the Nuggets risk getting left behind once again.

The Denver Nuggets had a disappointing exit from the playoffs last season, losing in the second round to the Minnesota Timberwolves . Just one year removed from a championship, fans would have expected the front office to make some changes to keep up with the improving Western Conference.

However, it has been a lackluster off-season so far for the Nuggets, who need to do a better job of maximizing the prime of superstar Nikola Jokic .

The Serbian has made a case for being a top-five player in the league since the 2018-19 season, when he earned his first All-NBA First Team selection. Since then, he's racked up five more All-NBA appearances and three MVPs. But in that same time frame, while the Nuggets have won an NBA championship, they have only advanced past the second round one other time.

Winning an NBA title is no easy feat and the Nuggets' run shouldn't be discounted. There are 10 teams who have yet to win a single championship, while only nine other teams have been able to get their hands on one in the 21st century.

But not even reaching the Conference Finals regularly while having the best player in basketball is a serious disservice to Jokić. Their former coach, George Karl, also thinks so, and he had a recent unprovoked tweet that reiterated it.

And he's right. It doesn't look like the Nuggets are doing all that they can for what is a once in a lifetime player.

Rivals Have Improved; Nuggets Stay Put

No significant moves by the Denver front office since the previous off-season

The Nuggets reached the pinnacle of their franchise history when they won the 2022-23 NBA championship, defeating the Miami Heat in five games in the Finals. They had arguably the best starting five in the league in that season, while having a premier sixth man in Bruce Brown, and some other vital bench pieces like Christian Braun and Jeff Green .

In the following off-season, they lost both Brown and Green, and all they did was bring in Justin Holiday , which was like a band-aid move. Losing vital bench production, coupled with an uninspiring playoff campaigns by both Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led to an early second round exit for the defending champions.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Stats - Denver Nuggets (2022 to 2024) Category Stats PPG 10.5 SPG 1.4 3P% 41.5% TS% 60.0%

For the second off-season in a row, the Nuggets lost a key player as Caldwell-Pope left as a free agent. What makes it worse is that he could have, and likely would have returned too, had it not been for GM Calvin Booth's public declaration about moving on from KCP, well ahead of free agency.

He ended up taking a three-year, $66 million deal with the Orlando Magic , which the Nuggets could've come close to. But they chose to let him walk away for free.

They also traded away Reggie Jackson in a salary dump trade which led to a loss of three second round picks. With Holiday unlikely to be resigned, he will be the third player from their rotation that they won't have next season.

This just makes life harder for Jokić and the rest of the starters.

At the same time, their rivals Oklahoma City Thunder are becoming a powerhouse, after trading for Alex Caruso and signing Isaiah Hartenstein .

The reigning Western Conference champs Dallas Mavericks have also improved by adding Klay Thompson , Naji Marshall , and Quentin Grimes to their rotation.

The Timberwolves haven't had the best off-season either after losing Kyle Anderson , but they still managed to trade for a promising point guard in Rob Dillingham while adding a solid veteran in Joe Ingles . So the Nuggets could already be left behind.

Could Get Worse Soon For Denver

The Nuggets could end up wasting another year of Jokić's prime if they don't act now

The Nuggets might be in for a long season next year. Their second-best player, Murray, has played over 60 games just once in the last five seasons. After playing hurt during the playoffs last season, he will now be expected to be at his best for Team Canada at the Olympics, which means more wear and tear to an already long season for him.

Other top teams have deep rosters, which means they don't have to run a short rotation in the regular season. But the Nuggets have no real options off the bench other than Dario Saric and Peyton Watson . And they come with their own baggage.

Šarić got off to a great start last season, but wilted towards the end, so it remains to be seen how much he has to offer. Watson is a great defender, but hasn't shown much on offense in his first two seasons.

2023-24 Stats for Denver's Two Potential Bench Weapons Category Dario Šarić Peyton Watson PPG 8.0 6.7 RPG 4.4 3.2 SPG 0.5 0.5 BPG 0.2 1.1 FG% 46.6 46.5 3PT% 37.6 29.6

Zeke Nnaji , who is their fifth highest paid player, has played four seasons in the league and has regressed each year. He's at best a borderline rotational player for a bad team, but the Nuggets signed him to a four-year, $32 million contract last season, which also includes a player option.

They also re-signed Vlatko Cancar , who is coming off an ACL injury that kept him on the sidelines for the entirety of last season, so that is another question mark for the Nuggets.

Their rookie, DaRon Holmes II , who looked like a great fit for the Nuggets and a solid backup option, was ruled out for the season after an Achilles injury, according to insider Shams Charania.

The Nuggets have unproven and raw players like Hunter Tyson , Jalen Pickett , and Julian Strawther on guaranteed contracts, and so is DeAndre Jordan , who is just there for his veteran presence. This means the Nuggets could have up to five players on guaranteed roster spots who might be unplayable next season, and that isn't even including Nnaji and Čančar.

Despite all the Russell Westbrook links, and Jokić himself asking the team to go and get him, the Nuggets are still missing a real bench point guard. They are also hesitant to trade for him and are hoping he gets waived to sign him, which might be difficult since the waiver order doesn't favor them. Until then, it looks like Jokić might be expected to exert himself a bit more unless they make an audacious attempt to let Pickett run the bench unit.

Denver is still, at worst, the fourth-best team in the West. But considering how thin they are, a couple of bad injuries could potentially see them be overtaken in what has become a crowded Western Conference.

Jokić's first MVP came after an epic carry-job season when Murray and Michael Porter Jr. were out. If he is expected to repeat that, right after coming off the Olympics, we may see his iron man conditioning be pushed to its limits.