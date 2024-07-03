Highlights The Denver Nuggets lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to Orlando Magic, impacting depth.

The Denver Nuggets have had a disappointing start to their offseason in which they saw Kentavious Caldwell-Pope head to the Orlando Magic on a three-year, $66 million contract.

Caldwell-Pope was an enormous part of the Nuggets' success in the 2022-2023 season that eventually helped to lead them to winning the NBA championship.

After their championship season in 2023, the Nuggets lost a good amount of their depth in the offseason, including important bench pieces Bruce Brown and Jeff Green. Losing these players was clearly critical, as the Nuggets went on to lose to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Semi-Finals last season in seven games.

Now with the loss of Pope, the Nuggets take an even bigger hit to their depth, one they may not be able to recover from.

The Nuggets Competition in the West

Why the Thunder, Timberwolves, and Mavericks may be too strong for the Nuggets to compete with

The Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Dallas Mavericks have all made moves to make their teams better this offseason.

The defending Western Conference Champion Dallas Mavericks may have lost notable pieces in Derrick Jones Jr., Josh Green, and Tim Hardaway Jr., but in return they added Klay Thompson, Quentin Grimes, and Naji Marshall. Thompson will fit seamlessly with the Mavericks as they pair one of the most elite three-point shooters in the NBA with one of the most elite passers, in Luka Dončić. Grimes and Marshall add additional three-point scoring abilities while also being some of the better perimeter defenders in the league.

While the Minnesota Timberwolves haven't made a move in free agency yet, they did make an important trade on draft night. The Timberwolves sent away a 2031 unprotected first-round pick, as well as a first-round pick swap in 2030, for the rights to the 8th pick in the 2024 draft, which ended up being Rob Dillingham. Dillingham is exactly the type of point guard that Minnesota needs, who will provide exceptional passing and three-point shooting right off the bat. This will also help limit Conley's minutes as he gets older and will provide the Timberwolves with their point guard of the future for years to come.

As for the Thunder, they may have been the team that has made the most improvements this offseason so far. The Thunder's two biggest weaknesses during the playoffs were their rebounding as well as Josh Giddey's poor play and, most importantly, his poor three-point shooting. The Thunder were looking to make improvements right away to these weaknesses, as just three days after the NBA Finals ended, the Thunder immediately traded Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls for Alex Caruso. Caruso was one of the most coveted players on the trade market, as he is one of the most elite perimeter defenders and three-point shooters in the league.

The Thunder didn't stop there, however, as they also needed to fix their other main issue in the playoffs, their rebounding. This issue was resolved rather quickly, as, in the opening days of free agency, the Thunder signed Isaiah Hartnestein to a three-year, $87 million deal. Hartenstein was arguably the best center on the free agent market and will provide the Thunder with elite rebounding and passing at the center position. Harteinstein was tied for second in the playoffs in offensive rebounding, something the Thunder as a team finished 12th in, out of the 16 teams in the playoffs.

It's the Nuggets' turn to make a splash in free agency, which, as of now, has not happened. There are many questions as to whether a core of Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Aaron Gordon is enough to win a championship with virtually no bench help. This is especially the case after what was an underwhelming playoff performance from Denver's second star, Jamal Murray.

Can Jamal Murray Prove He is Still an Elite Playoff Performer?

Why Murray's performance in last year's playoffs was disappointing

The Nuggets had high expectations going into the playoffs last season as most predicted this Denver team to at least make the NBA finals. This is in large part due to Jamal Murray's continuous masterful playoff performances. Last season, however, his playoffs were not up to par, especially compared to his playoff performance in 2023.

Jamal Murray's Playoff Stats Category 23–24 Playoffs 22–23 Playoffs PPG 20.6 26.1 RPG 4.3 5.7 APG 5.6 7.1 FG% .402 .473 3PT% .315 .396

Even with Murray's poor shooting, he still showed flashes of his former playoff success, as he hit two different game-winning shots against the Lakers in both games 2 and 5. If Murray can have a bounce-back playoff performance, the Nuggets' chances at competing for a championship greatly increase. This may be tough for Murray with even less help on the roster for this upcoming season, especially after the Nuggets dealt backup point guard Reggie Jackson.

For the Nuggets to remain competitive, Murray needs to have an All-Star season. This is something that he has surprisingly never accomplished in his career, but a career year for Murray is exactly what Denver needs to improve next season.

Murray having an All-Star season will help, but the Nuggets also need to make a move this offseason to round out the roster. Denver is limited in terms of what they can do in the free agent market, due to their limited cap space; however, a trade could certainly be made to improve this team.

The Nuggets May Need to Make a Trade

Will a trade be enough to put Denver back in contention?

The Nuggets' roster may be getting thin after the loss of Caldwell-Pope, but they do still have the reigning MVP in Nikola Jokić. The Nuggets' next move should be to find a player that perfectly complements Jokic. According to reports, Jokic believes a trade for Russell Westbrook would be beneficial for Denver.

It's no secret that Westbrook's play has been declining over the last few seasons, including an abysmal playoff performance last season with the Los Angeles Clippers, but the fit with Denver is certainly, at the very least, intriguing.

Russell Westbrook's 2023-2024 Playoff Stats Category Stats PPG 6.3 RPG 4.2 APG 1.7 FG% .260 3PT% .235

The Nuggets are desperate for another win-now player, and trading for Westbrook when his value is at an all-time low may be a low-risk, high-reward situation for Denver.

Even if Westbrook has a bounce-back season, the former All-Star will not be able to replicate the production that Caldwell-Pope was able to provide. Without an elite 3-and-D player on Denver's roster, it seems highly unlikely that this Nuggets team could even make it out of the second round. The talent on the Mavericks, Timberwolves, and Thunder's roster will prove to be too much for Denver, whose depth is too lacking to make any real noise come playoff time.