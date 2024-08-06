Highlights Denzel Dumfries and Aaron Wan-Bissaka swap deal is now described as a 'live situation'.

West Ham United are keen on Wan-Bissaka, but a swap deal could be beneficial to United.

Wan-Bissaka has just one year left on his contract, so this summer is vital in deciding his future.

Manchester United could still look to pursue a swap deal involving Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries, with The Athletic describing it as a 'live situation', despite interest from West Ham United in the former.

Wan-Bissaka has been heavily linked with a move to West Ham this summer, with United then needing to find a replacement. Dumfries, who has been described as 'unstoppable', could now be an option for the Red Devils, with a swap deal for the two players still possible.

If Wan-Bissaka heads through the exit door, Erik ten Hag will only have Diogo Dalot as a right-back option, so finding a replacement will be important. Implementing a swap deal could be hugely beneficial, with Inter interested in signing United's defender.

Man Utd Swap Deal a 'Live Situation'

Dumfries and Wan-Bissaka could switch clubs

According to The Athletic, Inter Milan are interested in signing Wan-Bissaka this summer, and a swap deal between the Italian club and United involving Dumfries is described as a 'live situation'. West Ham appear to be willing to meet United's £18m asking price for Wan-Bissaka, with negotiations ongoing to strike a deal with the Manchester outfit.

Despite United's interest in a potential swap deal, The Athletic report that ten Hag's preference is to sign Ajax defender Noussair Mazraoui. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently claimed that United are prepared to make another offer to sign Mazraoui.

Denzel Dumfries's Serie A statistics - Inter Milan squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 31 10th Assists 4 5th Key Passes Per Game 0.9 =7th Dribbles Per Game 0.5 =4th Crosses Per Game 0.5 4th Match rating 6.69 =15th

Wan-Bissaka only has one year remaining on his contract at Old Trafford, so offloading him this summer to avoid him leaving on a free transfer would make sense. It will leave United short of options, so it's no surprise to see them considering a swap deal involving Dumfries.

Dumfries is a different profile of player to Wan-Bissaka, which could benefit United. The Dutch international is more of an attacking full-back who can provide a threat in the final third, with Wan-Bissaka being more of a stay-at-home right-back who focuses on defending before pushing higher up the pitch.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dumfries has 11 goals and 20 assists in just 132 games for Inter.

Man Utd Eyeing Sander Berge

Ugarte deal could be off

According to The Athletic, Manchester United now have Burnley midfielder Sander Berge on their radar as they hunt to add another body in the middle of the park. The Red Devils were pushing to bring Paris Saint-Germain's Manuel Ugarte to the club, but they have no intention of meeting their asking price and are now exploring other alternatives.

Berge suffered relegation to the Championship with Burnley last season, so a move back to England's top flight could be of interest to the Norwegian international. United fans will be pleased to know INEOS haven't put all their eggs in one basket and have alternatives to Ugarte lined up.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored.