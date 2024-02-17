Highlights Aston Villa's interest in signing Denzel Dumfries shows how far the club has come under Unai Emery's guidance.

Dumfries could be a big upgrade for Villa and a player who can improve their squad going into the new season.

Villa may face competition from Manchester United and Bayern Munich in their pursuit of Dumfries, highlighting the importance of Champions League qualification.

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for Aston Villa right-back Denzel Dumfries, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT how it shows how far the Midlands club have come over the last few years.

Under the guidance of Unai Emery, Villa are flying high in the Premier League and competing for a place in European competitions. Only a few years ago, the Villans were fighting to stay in the division under Steven Gerrard, but Emery has transformed them into a formidable force in England. The Midlands outfit comfortably won their group in the Europa Conference League and are in with a chance of qualifying for the Champions League this season.

As a result of their dramatic upward trajectory since Emery's arrival, Villa are now shopping in a different market to what they're used to. Dumfries is the latest player to be linked with a move to the club, and it's a sign of how far they've come of late.

According to reports in Italy, Villa have made contact with the representatives of Inter Milan right-back Dumfries regarding a potential move. Emery is already planning ahead for next season and clearly sees Dumfries as a player who can improve his squad going into the new campaign. It's understood that the Italian club could demand a fee in the region of £44m to allow the Dutch international to depart.

Denzel Dumfries vs Matty Cash - 2023/2024 stats Stats Cash Dumfries Appearances 17 (4) 13 (5) Goals 2 2 Assists 1 3 Tackles Per Game 1.8 0.9 Interceptions Per Game 0.8 0.3 Key Passes Per Game 0.5 1.2 Dribbles Per Game 0.4 0.6 Match rating 6.74 6.85 Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 16/02/2024

Matty Cash is Emery's most natural right-back option in his squad, but Ezri Konsa has also been utilised as a more defensive option. With the Spanish manager rotating the two players at times this season, it could hint that he's not overly sold on either option, hence the links to bringing Dumfries to Villa Park.

So far this campaign, Dumfries has predominantly played in a wing-back role for Inter. Villa predominantly play a system without wing-backs, but when Cash has been utilised on the right-hand side of defence, he's often tasked with getting forward and being an option in attack. Dumfries is set to be out of contract next year, so Inter will have a decision to make in the summer. If they are unable to convince him to sign a new deal, they could be forced to cash in when the transfer window opens.

Dean Jones - Dumfries is a big upgrade

Jones has suggested that signing a player of Dumfries calibre would be a big upgrade on where Villa have been in recent years. However, the journalist adds that the Midlands club are going through a tricky period and slipping down the Premier League table, so any deal could hinge on where they finish this season. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Yeah, there's obviously a link there. It's a big upgrade, though, to get somebody like Dumfries from where they've been in recent years. So it depends really on how well you can sell the club to the player. Villa are having a bit of a tricky time of things and a bit of a wobble at the moment. So it will probably also depend on exactly how high up the Premier League table they end up finishing."

Villa face competition for Dumfries

Dumfries is a player who has regularly been linked with a move to the Premier League, but for one reason or another, a deal has failed to come to fruition. If Villa can cement their place in the Champions League ahead of the next season, then they could have an excellent chance of securing his signature. However, they are set to face competition in the race to prise him away from Inter.

It's understood that Manchester United and Bayern Munich have also recently shown an interest in signing Dumfries. Ten Hag is said to be a huge fan of the Dutch right-back and the Red Devils will have no problems meeting his wage demands. With two of the biggest clubs in world football also in the race, Champions League qualification could be crucial for Villa.