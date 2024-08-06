Highlights Denzel Dumfries is delaying new contract with Inter Milan for potential Manchester United move.

Negotiations with Bayern Munich for Mazraoui deal ongoing, linked to Wan-Bissaka move to West Ham.

Swap deal talks between Dumfries and Wan-Bissaka have not progressed but could if he turns down the Hammers.

Denzel Dumfries is holding off on signing a new contract with Inter Milan as he eyes a move to Manchester United, according to David Ornstein.

The Red Devils are in the market for a brand new full-back with a deal agreed with Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich, but negotiations continue with the German outfit over an acceptable transfer fee to allow the deal to proceed.

But that deal is being held up by Aaron Wan-Bissaka's protracted move to West Ham, with the two Premier League sides still in talks to find an agreement that would unlock the domino for all the deals to take place.

Manchester United Want Mazraoui over Dumfries

Swap deal for Wan-Bissaka still live

There has been a suggestion of Dumfries joining Manchester United and Wan-Bissaka moving to Milan in a swap deal in recent weeks, however those talks haven't progressed.

Now according to a report by Ornstein, the Dutch defender, who has been described as a "monster", has put talks over a new deal at the San Siro on hold in case there is something in a move to Man United - which is something he currently prefers to staying in Italy and Serie A.

However, a deal is only possible should Wan-Bissaka's move to the London Stadium collapse and Inter then open up to the idea of a swap deal involving the Old Trafford star.

Denzel Dumfries's Serie A statistics - Inter Milan squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 31 10th Assists 4 5th Key Passes Per Game 0.9 =7th Dribbles Per Game 0.5 =4th Crosses Per Game 0.5 4th Match rating 6.69 =15th

The 26-year-old has already agreed personal terms over a move to east London, but reportedly wants a payout of his contract from Manchester United before agreeing to leave which is holding up the deal.

Dumfries is currently under contract with Inter until 2025, meaning he could be available for free from January on a pre-contract agreement if he fails to agree terms on a new deal before then.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Denzel Dumfries has 11 goals and 20 assists in 132 appearances for Inter Milan.

Manchester United eye Midfield Alternatives to Manuel Ugarte

Burnley star Sander Berge linked with a move

With United keen to bolster their squad before the Premier League season starts, the club have now moved on to alternative targets in midfield after talks stalled with Paris Saint-Germain for Manuel Ugarte.

One of the options mentioned is Burnley star Sander Berge, who is "almost certain" to leave the Championship club following their relegation to the Championship last season.

Contact has been made with the club and player, although a deal is not advanced and he is one of many options to fill the role if a move for Ugarte can't be done.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored.