Highlights VAR intervention determined a controversial penalty call in England's favour during their semi-final match against Netherlands.

Denzel Dumfries has accepted responsibility for the contact with Harry Kane that led to the penalty, despite others being furious.

Virgil van Dijk expressed frustration with the referee post-match, contrasting with Dumfries' dignified response.

Denzel Dumfries gave away a controversial penalty during England 2-1 Netherlands but with most feeling as though it was a poor decision, the Dutchman had a surprising take on it all. When quizzed about the call after the game, the 28-year-old accepted that once VAR was asked to intervene he knew he was in trouble as he'd make contact with Harry Kane.

It was a fascinating first half with Xavi Simons opening the scoring after just seven minutes, blasting a powerful shot from distance past Jordan Pickford. The Three Lions were level just 11 minutes later, though, with Kane bagging from the spot.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Xavi Simons' seventh-minute goal was the earliest goal scored in a Euros semi-final since Alan Shearer for England vs Germany in 1996 (3rd min).

The second half would be far less thrilling, that is until the 90th minute of the match. Cole Palmer slipped a ball through to Ollie Watkins who somehow found the space to fire an inch-perfect shot into the bottom corner, winning the game right at the death.

With England through to the final, where they will meet Spain, they will reflect on a game in which the big decisions went their way. Most notably, the penalty – which Gary Neville described as "a disgrace" – felt like a fortunate award.

Dumfries on the England Penalty

"I do feel responsible for that"

The incident happened when Bukayo Saka drove past a number of players inside the box before trying to get a shot away at goal. His strike was blocked and the ball popped up into the air for Kane to hit on the volley.

The Englishman got his attempt away at goal, with the ball flying well over the bar. Trying to stop the attempt, Dumfries understandably threw out a leg, leading to some contact moments after the ball was hit.

It was a natural coming together, with the contact not impeding Kane's effort but the Bayern Munich star felt the contact and so went to ground. Felix Zwayer – who has a controversial past – initially gave a goal kick but VAR then intervened and the German referee then awarded a spot-kick after seeing replays of the foul.

Speaking to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf after the game, Dumfries may have been expected to slam the controversial call. Instead, he accepted that there was 'contact' and so he had to take responsibly, saying:

"I don't feel guilty but I do feel responsible for that action. We both kick towards each other and I hit it with the side of my foot, not the bottom, but there is contact and you can pass it."

He further elaborated on his thoughts on the matter, noting that it was a real disappointment for the decision to go against him but with VAR in operation, he was always at risk.

"You go for the ball," he began. "But it falls in between. I don't hit it with the bottom of my foot, but with the side. Then the VAR comes. If you stop it, you know you can give it. I felt that at that moment too. You can ask yourself if it was a smart move. I'm someone who always goes one hundred percent to defend my goal. It's a terrible shame that he gives a penalty, but okay, we have to accept it and move on. But tomorrow I'll wake up with a fright."

Related Netherlands 1-2 England: Player Ratings and Match Highlights England are through to the final of EURO 2024 thanks to a late winner from Ollie Watkins.

Virgil van Dijk Slams Referee

Dumfries: "I'm man enough to take it"

Unlike Dumfries, Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk couldn't hold back his frustration towards the referee when speaking after the game. He said: "The referee ran back inside straight after the FT whistle, that says a lot."

But his 28-year-old teammate insisted that he was "man enough to take it", noting how he had to pick himself up after making the mistakes. In full, Dumfries explained:

"I am man enough to take it. I always look at myself and how I can do better. At that moment you have to continue. And I did that with all the pride I have in playing for the Netherlands. It is not easy. But when you are on the pitch, you can make mistakes. That is also part of football. I picked it up again. I am proud of that. I can tell you that it is very difficult. The moment the penalty is given against, the penalty against Argentina also goes through your head. You know that you have the responsibility towards your teammates, towards the people in the Netherlands and that you have to continue. That is what I did."

Even VAR expert Dale Johnson called the decision "harsh" so it's interesting to see Dumfries take full responsibility for the call. Credit to him but he'll no doubt be feeling sore this morning with the Netherlands now out of Euro 2024.