Highlights Deontay Wilder's power failed him against Joseph Parker, leading to a shock defeat.

Wilder's lack of activity and ring rust were evident.

A potential mega showdown with Anthony Joshua is unlikely now, and Wilder might consider a two-fight deal with Francis Ngannou in MMA.

Deontay Wilder is considered one of the most powerful heavyweights in the modern era, with a KO ratio comparable to the great Mike Tyson but that power abandoned him last night as he fell to a shock defeat against Joseph Parker. The 'Bronze Bomber' last fought in September 2022 when he poleaxed Robert Helenius with a brutal KO, and it appeared he was on a collision course to meet Anthony Joshua next year providing he beat Parker.

Wilder looked relaxed and determined to be patient in the opening rounds, which is a tactic that has become familiar for Wilder before his fights with Tyson Fury including against Luis Ortiz. Many believed it was only a matter of time before the American heavyweight lined up the infamous right hand, which has left so many contenders sprawled on the canvas, but it never came. A huge potential purse awaited for a mega showdown with AJ in March 2024 but unfortunately, it appears that those hopes were put to bed.

Ring rust has always been a crucial factor in determining the outcome of fights and it appeared Wilder had exactly that, being unable to land anything of note, while even being rocked himself by a peach of an overhand right from his rival in the eighth stanza. Wilder now finds himself at a crossroads in his career aged 38, and a way away from world title contention, but punch statistics released after the final bell have shown exactly what went wrong.

Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker final statistics

The 'Bronze Bomber' was a huge margin behind on all of the judges' scorecards at the end of the contest, as it proved that really he was no match for the New Zealander who put in a dominant display on the night. However, the sheer gap between the pair has emerged in the punch statistics from the showdown which show exactly how much in the ascendency the overwhelming underdog was on the night.

Going into the fight, Wilder has significantly higher output averaging around 12 punches per round according to Compubox, but it has since been revealed that he landed 39 punches in total across 12 rounds, averaging out at around three per period. It was a clear decline for Wilder who hadn't been active, and it was no wonder he came out second best given his opponent landed more jabs than the American even did total shots (29).

Parker's output was almost double that of Wilder, landing a successful 89 punches of the 255 that he threw on the night. The breakthrough moment in round eight was mirrored by a real increase in volume by Parker who landed 14 of his power punches in the dominant stanza, where he buckled the legs of Wilder with a stiff shot which saw him unleash a significant barrage.

Deontay Wilder could still fight Francis Ngannou next

It appears a fight with Joshua is now dead and buried given the pair signed a lucrative contract, but the money may no longer be on the table after Wilder's surprise loss to Parker. Anthony Joshua stopped Otto Wallin last night and will now likely instead move on to a shot to become IBF mandatory challenger where he will have to get past DAZN stablemate Filip Hrgovic.

For the 'Bronze Bomber', talks were previously underway for a two-fight deal with Francis Ngannou although 'The Predator' may now look elsewhere despite the two still being compared for their record-breaking punch power. The 'Bronze Bomber' could take the lucrative meetings, with the second being lined up for him to make a historic debut in the MMA cage.