Deontay Wilder is expected to step in with Anthony Joshua next, but he could also have an intriguing alternative lined up.

The 'Bronze Bomber' hasn't fought since his brutal KO of Robert Helenius last October, after electing against retirement following back-to-back losses against Tyson Fury.

But now he has a new option in the shape of former UFC champion Francis Ngannou, whom he has been in talks with for several weeks since his new rival quit the promotion and vacated his belt.

Deontay Wilder in talks with Anthony Joshua

It is expected that the biggest heavyweight fight of the year will come with 'AJ' in Saudi Arabia this December.

The two camps have been in extensive rounds of talks over a clash, which has always failed to materialise despite previous offers and opportunities.

Joshua rejected an offer from Wilder's camp of $50 million for the showdown, despite both fighters having hold of all the heavyweight belts for an undisputed fight.

Thereafter, Wilder has been largely absorbed in a rivalry with Fury, which has seen him lose twice in a row, while Joshua equally has the same record against Oleksandr Usyk.

A two-time champion, Joshua has failed to return to the pinnacle of the division since first losing to Usyk, but restored momentum with a win over Jermaine Franklin in April.

But after linking up with new trainer Derrick James, Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed an offer is now on the table from the Middle East for the fight.

Both the Briton and Wilder are expected to first take on tests this summer, with 'AJ' expected to face Dillian Whyte in London, while the American could now explore a deal with Ngannou.

Deontay Wilder wants Francis Ngannou cage debut

Wilder now has an important decision to make before Joshua if he is to remain active in the ring.

But he could even choose to take on the Cameroon star under mixed-MMA rules, including gloves and a cage.

He said in an interview with MMA Fighting: "Me and Francis have had discussions, we had meetings with both parties, as far as the team is concerned.

"So this is something that can truly happen to him. So the best is yet to come overall. These things are in discussion, but we'll see what happens and when it happens, it's going to be amazing.

'Hey Francis, are you listening? We discussed this before, and we've got many space and opportunity to discuss once more.

"I'm looking for a two-fight [deal] crossing over."

Ngannou has already discussed bouts with Fury and Joshua himself, but is likely to take a fight beforehand which could be a tune-up if he can't face Wilder.