Deontay Wilder is confident he could beat Oleksandr Usyk if the pair were to ever meet inside the boxing ring. The American will return to action when he faces Zhilei Zhang on the 1st of June.

A one-of-a-kind event was announced Monday as a squad of fighters representing Queensberry Promotions take on boxers from Matchroom in a unique five vs. five event to take place on the 1st of June in Saudi Arabia.

In one of the more intriguing plot twists, Wilder— a long-time rival of Eddie Hearn's prized fighter Anthony Joshua — will represent Hearn's Matchroom.

"The best Sport stems from the greatest rivalries," said Hearn in a statement sent to GIVEMESPORT. "And on June 1, I am confident Matchroom will reign supreme over Queensberry."

The 'Bronze Bomber' hasn't fought since his shock defeat to Joseph Parker back in December and is desperate to get back in the win column against Zhang.

Wilder Believes Oleksandr Usyk Fight Would Be An ‘easy night’

The 'Bronze Bomber' fancies his chances against the Ukrainian

Another defeat could spell the end of Wilder's glittering career. However, a huge win in Saudi Arabia could put his name back into the world title mix.

A showdown with the winner of Tyson Fury's undisputed showdown with Usyk is on the American's radar, and he believes he would have an easier night against the Ukrainian.

"To see his style or whatever, styles make fights and I think it would be easier with him as I've never fought him and we don't know each other. "Me and Fury we have fought many times so we know each other, it would be different. Fighting someone you haven't fought before, you don't know what surprises may happen and I base it off of that."

Wilder has fought Fury three times in his professional career, drawing the first encounter and losing the next two. A showdown this year between the American and Usyk is very much doubtful as there are bigger contenders in line for a shot first, including Joshua.

Why Anthony Joshua Won't Fight Wilder in September

Boxing fans have been anticipating the fight for years

It looks ever more likely that Joshua will face either Zhang or the winner of Daniel Dubois vs Fillip Hrgovic in his homecoming fight at Wembley Stadium in September.

The Watford-born fighter had included Wilder on a four-man shortlist of potential opponents, but it seems that a clash with the 'Bronze Bomber' is off the table for now.

Both Wilder and Joshua have been tipped to fight each other for a while, but the American claimed the Brit turned down a lucrative offer to do battle.

Turki Alalshikh - the mastermind behind Saudi Arabia's growing influence in boxing has previously told 'AJ' that he wants to see him fight the best available opposition for the remaining fights of his career.

The Saudi chief is hoping Wilder will be able to fight Jared Anderson on his Riyadh Season card on the 3rd of August in Los Angeles, assuming he comes through his bout with Zhang unscathed. Alalshikh wrote on social media:

"The talented Jared Anderson is with us now on the August 3 Riyadh Season card at LA, against the ‘Bronze Bomber’ Deontay Wilder - if he’s ready by then to fight after June 1’s fight against Zhilei Zhang."