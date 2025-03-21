Deontay Wilder's boxing coach Malik Scott is looking ahead to a mega-fight against the former UFC champion Francis Ngannou, as it would be a cash-spinning event that makes sense, he said, to hold in Africa, providing it's organized by powerful combat sports broker, and financier, Turki Alalshikh.

The fight pits one of the most thunderous punchers in boxing, Wilder, who engaged in an historic and thrilling three-fight rivalry with Tyson Fury, against one of the most devastating finishers in mixed martial arts, Ngannou, who vanquished a who's-who of top tier opponents during his run in the UFC.

Now, Scott is saying Wilder is keen, Ngannou wants it, and Alalshikh is open to the fight, too.

Deontay Wilder's professional boxing record (as of 16/02/25) 48 fights 43 wins 4 losses By knockout 41 3 By decision 1 1 Draws 1

Deontay Wilder vs Francis Ngannou Could be Boxing's Next Crossover Mega-Event

Wilder coach Scott says it is likely to take place in Africa