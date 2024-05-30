Highlights Deontay Wilder has been offered the chance to become a two-weight world champion ahead of his fight with Zhilei Zhang.

The American is seen by many as the perfect fit for the bridgerweight division - which has a 224lb weight limit.

Wilder comes into his bout with Zhang having lost three of his last four fights.

Deontay Wilder could be offered the chance to become a two-weight world champion if he can get past Zhilei Zhang in their main event showdown this Saturday in Saudi Arabia. The former WBC heavyweight titleholder is unlikely to get a crack at his old belt any time soon - even with a win - as Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury have now agreed to square off in a rematch in December.

However, a weight class founded by the WBC could offer the Alabama native the opportunity to call himself world champion once again.

The Bridgerweight Division Explained

Boxing's 18th weight division is also known as super cruiserweight

With a weight limit of 224lbs, the bridgerweight division was founded by WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman in November 2020, with the goal of bridging the gap between cruiserweight and heavyweight. It's not a particularly popular idea among other sanctioning bodies - with only the WBA adopting the weight class since.

The division's relatively low profile was raised this past Friday when Britain's Lawrence Okolie made the move up from cruiserweight to challenge for the WBC bridgerweight crown. 'The Sauce' claimed the title by finishing Lukaz Rozanski inside of a round in Poland and has admitted that he would welcome Wilder as his first challenger in a recent interview with iFL TV.

"When there is a belt on the line it is always better. Obviously, he (Wilder) was WBC heavyweight champion, he will probably want to box for a WBC belt. It's also all about the weight, someone like [Zhilei] Zhang is never going to make bridgerweight, but someone like Wilder weighs in at bridgerweight."

He may have held the WBC heavyweight title between 2015 and 2020, but Wilder has always weighed in at the lower end of the scale in the sport's glamour division. In his last two fights against Joseph Parker and Robert Helenius, the American stepped on the scales at 215 lbs, firmly within the 200 lbs - 224 lbs range required to fight in the bridgerweight division.

The 38-year-old has discussed dropping down to the cruiserweight division in the past and - given his long-standing association with the WBC - would likely be given an immediate title shot if he were to make the switch. Former WBA super-middleweight champion, George Groves, believes the decision for Wilder to move to bridgerweight to face Okolie is the way forward.

"I think, now, this is his time to capitalise on being a world champion," Groves proposed to Sky Sports, via talkSPORT. "There are going to be a lot of heavyweights out there with big names, who are not huge, who are going to be thinking 'Am I ever going to win the heavyweight world championship in the near future?

"Maybe not, but I can be world champion if I take on Lawrence Okolie". I think, maybe, Wilder is the sort of character who goes 'I'm such a big name, I'm a former heavyweight world champion, I can't see me just getting a shot at a heavyweight world title any time soon. But why not become a two-weight world champion by fighting at bridgerweight?'"

Before any talk of future fights can be properly addressed, Wilder needs to put on a strong showing against Zhang. Having lost three of his last four bouts, 'The Bronze Bomber' must rediscover some of the magic that only made him one of the most feared names in the sport. He has already hinted at retirement should he taste defeat at the Kingdom Arena this weekend.