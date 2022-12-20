Deontay Wilder is one of the biggest names in boxing, with the American known for his ferocious knockout power and domineering size in the heavyweight division, with few able to compete with him in the ring.

However, that doesn’t mean he’s the biggest heavyweight in combat sports. He looked small in comparison to Tyson Fury during their trilogy bout given the sheer size of The Gypsy King, but also the big boys from other sports dwarf him.

Francis Ngannou, one of the biggest names in MMA, was pictured at Wilder’s gym as he prepared for his boxing return against Robert Helenius last year, coming back with a bang. However, a snap from that visit surfaced on Reddit, showing off quite a remarkable difference between the two.

Deontay Wilder & Francis Ngannou

When you consider Wilder is known for his size and strength, seeing him dwarfed is a rare occurrence, but that was certainly the case when Ngannou visited him, with the image so shocking it has resurfaced months on.

The snap catches the pair shaking hands after The Bronze Bomber had been training, but the difference in size between their arms is absolutely baffling, with both needing to deliver brutal blows for their sports.

On Reddit, the post is captioned: “God damn look at Francis’ arms next to Wilder’s arms. Looks like 3 Wilder arms can fit in 1 of Ngannou’s.”

That beautifully sums up the shock and the visible difference in size.

View: Deontay Wilder dwarfed by Francis Ngannou

Deontay Wilder’s next fight

The Bronze Bomber is tipped to return at some point this year, although his opponent is yet to be announced, with a few possible fighters in the pipeline for him, including Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr.

It would be a big step up from his fight with Helenius, and possibly set him back on the path to a title shot after his defeat to Fury had already knocked him back down the pecking order.

What's next for Francis Ngannou?

Having opted against re-signing with the UFC, the Cameroonian has recently agreed a deal with PFL, a new MMA promotion in town.

However, he continually hints at crossing over to boxing, with Tyson Fury a name repeteadly linked with a fight, with the two once again this week exchanging words.