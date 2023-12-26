Highlights Fans are not impressed with Deontay Wilder's excuses for his loss to Joseph Parker, citing his inactivity as a poor explanation.

Wilder claims he hurt Parker during the fight, but fans noticed he didn't actually do much damage, further diminishing his credibility.

Wilder believes Anthony Joshua and his team are using Parker's victory as an excuse to avoid a fight, but fans are growing tired of his excuses and losing interest in him as a boxer.

After his shock loss to Joseph Parker on the 'Day of Reckoning' card, Deontay Wilder has come out to speak on what went wrong, and why he is still looking for the Anthony Joshua fight, and it is safe to say fans aren't too impressed with what The Bronze Bomber is saying.

Deontay Wilder was back in a boxing ring after a 14-month absence in a loss to New Zealand's Joseph Parker in what was an underwhelming night of action for the American boxer. Fans were led to believe this would be a routine victory for Wilder, which would then set up an Anthony Joshua fight in the new year, but Parker got a different script and outboxed Wilder for 12 rounds before his unanimous decision victory.

The decline of Deontay Wilder

Wilder has now suffered three losses from his last four fights, with his only victory coming against Robert Helenius, and that didn't really tell us much about his current level, as he was in and out in a matter of minutes, winning via knockout in the very first round. Wilder has seemingly lost his way ever since his back-to-back defeats to Tyson Fury, and fans are starting to catch onto Wilder and his excuses.

Speaking in his first interview since the loss to Parker, Wilder has come out and mentioned that his loss was due to his own "inactivity." He claims his "timing was off," which was due to not fighting in 14 months, and as logical as an explanation that is, fans aren't buying it. Labelling him 'The Bronze Blunder,' fans are claiming he should have just simply fought someone within the past 14 months, and then he wouldn't have been so rusty.

Wilder goes onto to say that he “hurt him” a few times, but was “hesitant” to take “certain shots.” Even this fans were picking up on, noticing that the American didn’t really hurt his opponent at all. Wilder, seemingly unaware of how well Parker did against him, mentioned that he had “no right” beating him and that “neither of us really did anything.”

It seems to be excuse after excuse for Deontay Wilder, with fans becoming bored by it. His inactivity is a choice, he could’ve spent 14 months seeking a fight. Take a page out of Parker’s book, who has had four fights in 2023. These are just some of the common themes seen on social media in response to the American's quotes. It seems he may not realise that Parker deservedly beat him, and it also seems he may not realise he is the boxer he used to be.

Deontay Wilder on potential fight with Anthony Joshua

With his defeat came the news that Wilder has likely squandered the chance of an Anthony Joshua fight next year, with Eddie Hearn unconvinced by The Bronze Bomber. However, Wilder claims “they don’t want that fight” and that when Parker was announced as the victor, it made AJ and his team “happy” as it gave them a reason to avoid the fight. He claims it is a “perfect get out” for them.

Wilder seems to be unaware of his own flaws. This interview downplayed the impressive performance from Parker and pinned the fact that a Joshua fight won't happen on the British boxer and his team. Fans have come to realise this and are fed up with his excuses, something that may worry Wilder, as not only is he slowly losing his feared name in boxing, but he is also losing the fans.

Deontay Wilder's future hangs in the balance regarding his next fight, but if he does want a Joshua fight, he probably shouldn't take another 14 months off, and should make 2024 his year, a year where he re-establishes himself, and shows the world that The Bronze Bomber is still who he thinks he is.