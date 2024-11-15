Deontay Wilder has outlined his plans to return to the boxing ring against former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou - despite calls from his old rival Tyson Fury to hang up his gloves. 'The Bronze Bomber' was unbeaten in his professional campaign when he entered into a trilogy of fights with 'The Gypsy King'. Although the pair drew their first bout, Fury went on to win the following pair by knockout.

Those two defeats started a run of four losses in five contests for Wilder, including a particularly brutal stoppage defeat at the hands of Zhilei Zhang in his last outing. While it looked at the time as though Deontay would call it quits, he recently told TMZ that he is in negotiations to meet Cameroonian MMA star Ngannou in a boxing contest.

That news will likely sadden Fury, who shared his views on Wilder's future while speaking on the Pound-For Pound podcast with UFC veterans Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo.

Tyson Fury Explained Why he Doesn't Want to See Wilder Fight on

The Brit believes the Alabama native has taken too much punishment in his career

Despite there being plenty of bad blood between the duo in the ring, Fury declared:

"I’d like to see poor old Deontay retire from boxing. Obviously he lost the fights to me. We took a lot of years off of each other’s lives."

Fury was particularly concerned by the damage that Wilder took in their savage third fight - where both men hit the deck on multiple occasions.

"That war that ended in the 11th round by knockout, that takes a lot out your tank and you don’t recover from fights like that!"

Wilder Blames Arm Injury for Poor Run of Form as he Plots Comeback

Knockout artist believes the injury was to blame for losses to Zhang and Joseph Parker

Just hours after Fury had made his case for Wilder calling time on his career, 'The Bronze Bomber' was speaking to TMZ Sports about his future plans. During the course of that conversation, Wilder claimed that he had been fighting with a 'broken arm' in his last two fights, which both ended in defeat.

"I broke my arm way back in November sometime and didn’t know. I had two tears in my shoulders and stuff like that...I just thought it was like old injuries and stuff so I never went and got it checked out, I just thought I could go to me therapist and get some things stretched, get some cold needling in and stuff like that. But come to find out my very last one, that’s when I got an MRI and it was like everything is f***** up. I didn’t know because I've got a high tolerance in pain."

Regardless of how high Wilder's pain tolerance is, it's debatable whether doctors would have missed the injury in two separate pre-fight screenings. However, he now believes that the issue is fixed and confirmed that he intends to fight on - with a clash against Ngannou apparently in the works.

Deontay Wilder's boxing record (as of 15/11/24) 48 fights 43 wins 4 losses By knockout 42 3 By decision 1 1 Draws 1

"For me, the best is yet to come. I always say that... Even since I've been off, a lot of offers have come in [for the Ngannou] fight. A lot of things, different countries and stuff like that...that’s a conversation that I’m still looking to get in there in the mix and talk about it."

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Deontay Wilder's knockout-to-win percentage stands at 97.67%. He's only ever won a single fight by decision.

It remains to be seen whether Wilder and Ngannou do sign to fight one another. Although 'The Predator' bounced back well in his MMA comeback last month, his most recent trip to the squared circle saw him get blitzed by Anthony Joshua inside two rounds.

Assuming Wilder vs Ngannou happens, it likely won't last long, with the chances of a brutal knockout fairly high. Only Wilder can decide if that's a risk he feels is worth taking. A loss to Ngannou would almost certainly end his time in the sport.