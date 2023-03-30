Deontay Wilder has not fought yet in 2023, but clearly he is showing no signs of relaxing any time soon.

A video on Wilder's Instagram account shows him putting some real effort into his jabs, with the quote: "I have been enjoying family life, and all that it brings, but now it's time to return to the ring."

The 'Bronze Bomber' has not stepped into the ring since October, when he put down his old sparring partner Robert Helenius in the very first round. And there has been plenty of speculation regarding who could be next for Wilder.

What is next for Deontay Wilder?

One potential opponent could even come from the world of Ultimate Fighting, with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou keen to face Wilder.

Ngannou, when asked about the possibility of getting in the ring with Wilder, said: "Yes, we have had the conversation, and at this moment, we're more closer than with anybody else. I think somebody will take somebody's head off. I would just try (for it) not to be mine. I think that's probably what's going to happen."

Wilder, for his part, seems keen to tangle with the 'Predator', responding: "Ngannou is a real discussion. It's a real discussion, we're trying to do a two-fight deal. One may be here (Saudi Arabia, where Wilder was at the time, taking in the fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury), and the other in Africa."

The list of potential opponents also includes Anthony Joshua, with boxing fans keen for this fight to happen. Joshua, however, is in action against Jermaine Franklin on the 1st of April, so any possible fight won't be round the corner.

One man who Wilder likely won't be in the ring with, at least for the time being, is Andy Ruiz Jr. The IBF have ordered that Ruiz must take on Croatian Filip Hrgovic.

Wilder, however, isn't fazed by the speculation, and insists all options are open.

He said: "All fighters are a possibility. Ain't anyone out, we're having discussions with everybody, all the fighters, especially the fighters at the top. Everybody in discussion so I want fighters to know that.

"Unfortunately the business of boxing is what it is, and sometimes it gets slow, but when it gets moving, it gets moving. And right now it's just a process of getting things in order, locations, dates and opponents, and getting everything together. So that takes time, but know that no fighter is safe."

Former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder has a record of 43-2-1 (42 KOs), with the two losses on his record coming as part of a historic trilogy of fights with Tyson Fury.

His next fight is yet to be announced, but the new training footage that has emerged overnight shows he's ready to get back in the ring, and if we're being truthful, he's looking and sounding more powerful than ever.

Don't just take our word for it, though, check out the clips above!